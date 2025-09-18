In New Interview, Pope Leo Signals How He'll Handle LGBTQ Agenda in the Church

Pope Leo XIV spoke with "Crux" senior correspondent Elise Ann Allen in the first sit-down interview since becoming the pontiff. He made it emphatically clear that his mission isn't to solve all the world's problems, but to help confirm Catholics in their faith and to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

During the conversation, the Holy Father discussed how he planned to handle a number of hot-button issues that have left members of the Church polarized and at odds with one another, especially those concerning the LGBTQ community.

The pope said that while he welcomes people of all walks of life into the Church, he does not, as of now, have any plans to make changes to the traditional teaching of the Catholic Church on these matters.

It's troubling that the Holy Father said he's not, as of now, planning to make changes, rather than saying he's never going to change the official teaching of the Church on sexual morality. Sacred Scripture, from cover to cover, makes it clear that same-sex relationships are sinful and to be condemned and not recognized as valid, particularly when it comes to the sacrament of marriage.

The Church's tradition has supported that view, for obvious reasons, throughout its history, and it has only recently come into question with Pope Francis' pontificate. Now there are priests in some parishes affirming homosexuality and transgenderism, despite it going against the official positions of the Church.

Pope Leo said that "everyone's invited in, but I don't invite a person in because they are or are not of any specific identity."

“People want the Church doctrine to change, want attitudes to change. I think we have to change attitudes before we even think about changing what the Church says about any given question,” he stated during the interview.

“I find it highly unlikely, certainly in the near future, that the Church’s doctrine in terms of what the Church teaches about sexuality, what the Church teaches about marriage, [will change],” the Holy Father continued.

He then said, "The individuals will be accepted and received," reiterating the importance of respecting and accepting people who make different choices in life.

“I’ve already spoken about marriage, as did Pope Francis when he was pope, about a family being a man and a woman in solemn commitment, blessed in the sacrament of marriage,” he further elaborated. He added that the "role of the family in society, which has at times suffered in recent decades, once again has to be recognized, strengthened."

“I think that the Church’s teaching will continue as it is, and that’s what I have to say about that for right now,” he told Allen.

All people should be welcomed into the Catholic Church. However, if they plan to become a part of it, they must have faith in Christ and adhere to all of the dogma of the Church. They are to bear fruit for the Kingdom of God if they want to have access to the Eucharist. And that means putting to death their old sinful ways, including homosexuality and transgenderism.

Once that domino falls, if it ever does, then the Catholic Church might be looking at its own demise. Jesus Christ Himself promised that the gates of Hell would not prevail against His Bride. However, He never promised it would be smooth sailing.

