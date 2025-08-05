Jasmine Crockett Uses Potty Mouth to Attack Trump at Rally

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who is quickly earning a reputation for being one of the most obnoxious members of Congress, recently unleashed a torrent of foul, filthy language during a left-wing rally. All of the vitriol was aimed squarely at President Donald Trump, whom she insulted with pure venom.

Advertisement

Crockett was delivering an address at the MoveOn Rally in Phoenix, Ariz., where she was advocating for improved oversight on gifts given to Supreme Court justices when the verbal explosion occurred.

"Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s**t, OK? We know that!" she yelled to the audience, who promptly burst into enthusiastic applause.

"Yes, he is! He is! He is! But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this," she continued. "But he's been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He's been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit!"

The Texas congresswoman then demanded an increase in ethics requirements for Supreme Court justices.

"They are the highest court in the lands, and they have no ethics guardrails. Now you go down to the lower courts, and they do. How much sense does that make?" she shrieked at the crowd.

A video clip of Crockett insulting Trump was soon all over social media.

Advertisement

Language warning:

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett is totally unhinged: “Donald Trump is a piece of s***. We know dat.” pic.twitter.com/mHUlQcolzE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 4, 2025

This isn't the first time Crockett has unleashed her sewer mouth. In March, she went on another R-rated rant against the GOP while talking with a liberal activist.

"I don't even know why we're fighting with Greenland. Why we fightin' with Greenland, we fightin' with Canada, we fightin' with Mexico — yet we're in love with Putin?" The Texas Democrat, who seems incapable of ever speaking in a normal tone of voice, said.

"What is happening? Like, this is not America! This is a terrible nightmare!" she yelled. "Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up, 'cuz I'm ready to get on with it!"

Her parents must be so proud.

Crockett also claimed that Republicans want to "put her back in chains," adding that attacks against her by the political right are the result of the same mentalities behind slavery and segregation.

“It is easier, in my opinion, to do what’s right every single day that I go in and serve and do right for everyone. Because at the end of the day, I know that there was a time and a place, and if they could, they would throw me back in chains,” she stated during an interview on the “Outlaws” podcast. “Somehow, those that came before us managed to break loose of the physical chains, even though we still have a bunch of systemic chains that we are still kind of wrangling with.”

Advertisement

“I think about the fact that they also had this justification as if we were different, as if we didn’t all bleed the same and we weren’t the same,” she said. “And so, as the attacks seem new, they really are tired and old, and we’ve been through them before. And I can recognize the hate no matter if we’re talking about in the ’50s or if we’re talking about in 2025.”

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth Democrats like Jasmine Crockett as we continue to fight for truth and usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.