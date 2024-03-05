Keith Olbermann, 'Father of MSNBC,' Has Massive Meltdown Over SCOTUS Ballot Ruling

Michael Cantrell | 4:30 PM on March 05, 2024
As you can probably imagine, when the Supreme Court handed down its ruling on Monday that former President Donald Trump must remain on the GOP primary ballot in Colorado, despite the state Supreme Court disqualifying him for allegedly violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the decision sent many a liberal spiraling into a sea of despair. 

It was a delicious sight to see. And while there were many epic meltdowns, the one by the so-called "father of MSNBC," Keith Olbermann, was of biblical proportions. Olbermann was so angry, so livid over the decision, he said we should dissolve the "corrupt" Supreme Court. 

If you're wondering if this guy is insane or just stupid, the answer is yes. 

According to a report from BizPacReview:

The crazed former MSNBC anchor has been a sad poster boy for America’s mental health crisis for nearly a decade and on Monday, the 65-year-old crank fired off yet another one of his hateful, foul-mouthed missives, demanding the dissolution of the court and blasting the three Democrat-appointed justices.

Did Olbermann really just suggest that we get rid of the separation of powers to save democracy? Will someone explain to this man why this is the dumbest idea in the history of dumb ideas? 

Olbermann is essentially calling for the dissolution of SCOTUS because it opted to obey the Constitution rather than assist his side of the aisle in trampling the rights of former President Donald Trump and the millions of Americans who want to vote for him in the primary. This is the ultimate form of self-entitlement. Liberals either want you to give them what they want or they will find some way to punish you. Leftists are the textbook definition of totalitarians.

The Redheaded Libertarian pointed out this same point, and Olbermann replied to her post. 

The former MSNBC host's hissy fit resulted in mass mockery on X, including a beautifully written gem by Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, which said:

"The Supreme Court of the United States has made a unanimous decision that upsets this person. His solution? Dissolve one of the three branches of the federal government. Welcome to the liberal left," actor James Woods posted.

Check out a few more posts laying into Olbermann:

It seems to me that Olbermann is suffering from a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is sending him down a steep slope of pure insanity.

