Former Border Patrol Chief Reveals Biden, Harris 'Never' Talked to Him About Border Crisis

Raul Ortiz, a retired Border Patrol chief, admitted during a segment featured on "60 Minutes" that neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris ever had a conversation with him concerning the crisis at the southern border. Color me not surprised in the slightest to hear such an admission.

Advertisement

Why would the current administration go so far out of its way to do absolutely nothing to improve the crisis along the southern border? Well, there are a few different reasons for this course of action. However, the primary thought behind a sort of unofficial "open border policy" is that it enables the left to take full advantage of illegal immigrants who cross into the country, eyeing them as potential leftist voters. They want to get them hooked on welfare so they can entice them to vote for them, or at the very least, craft narratives that paint conservatives to be the bad guys who want to take away their goodies.

There's also the theory that suggests liberals are using illegals to puff up the population count in states in order to get additional representation in Congress. Either way, they are allowing dangerous individuals to invade the country, a fact made evident by the recent murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by a reportedly illegal migrant who should not have been allowed into the country.

During the segment, Ortiz slammed both Biden and Harris for not even having "one conversation" with him while he served as border patrol chief as the crisis unfolded.

“I’ve never had one conversation with the president or the vice president, for that matter,” Ortiz stated during the interview. “I was the chief of the border patrol. I commanded 21,000 people,” the former border chief added. “That’s a problem.”

Advertisement

"I've never had one conversation with the president or the vice president for that matter… That's a problem,” says Raul Ortiz, the U.S. Border Patrol chief under President Biden until he retired last year. pic.twitter.com/bWoZkFbnVc — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 4, 2024

Here's more from The Daily Caller:

Ortiz, who retired last year, criticized the Biden administration for having agencies react to crises at the behest of politics and the media. Biden reportedly visited the southern border at Brownsville, Texas on Thursday, the same day former President Donald Trump traveled to the border at El Paso, Texas to deliver remarks.

“You don’t just plant a flag just to plant a flag,” Ortiz continued. “It’s gotta be strategic, and it’s gotta make sense.”

“When agencies are making a decision based upon politics or whether they will get media coverage, ‘Hey, we’re gonna put all our personnel in this two-mile stretch.’ What about the other 200 miles?” Ortiz said.

People act like solving the border crisis requires a Ph.D. in sociology or something. It's really simple. Build the wall, enforce the law. That's it. Yes, this will offend some people. Yes, the left will say we're racist. But who cares? They are just terms that have lost all meaning due to their misuse in the hands of liberals. It's time to get serious and stop the insanity. People are becoming victims of horrific crimes. We cannot tolerate this madness much longer.

Advertisement

The dueling trips came after the murder of nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly by an illegal migrant. There were over 2.4 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2023 alone under the Biden administration, up from roughly 2.3 million in fiscal year 2022 and 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, according to federal data.

“We need to make sure that Central America, South America, Mexico — that those regions understand that if you pay a smuggler and you cross in between the port of entry and you do not have a legitimate claim to some sort of asylum benefit, you’re gonna be sent back,” the former Border Patrol chief commented.

The interviewer asked Ortiz, “Do you believe that the White House has sent mixed messages to migrants?”

He replied, "Yeah, most definitely."

Again, build the wall, enforce the law.

Simple.