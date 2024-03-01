MSNBC Hosts Have Meltdown Over Trump's Latest Border Speech

Joe Scarborough and his blushing bride, co-host Mika Brzezinski, had a complete meltdown on the Friday edition of "Morning Joe." The MSNBC hosts freaked out over former President Donald Trump's speech at the southern border because, you know, he said stuff about enforcing the law, securing the border, and ensuring that the current invasion of our country comes to an end.

Trump loves his country; he said as much in the speech, and this makes the left mad. Nobody hates America more than the left, and the only other individuals on the planet who might hate our nation more are radical Islamic terrorists.

Check out more from The Daily Caller:

Both Trump and President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday on dueling trips as the influx of illegal migrants entering the country becomes a major campaign issue. Trump delivered a speech from Eagle Pass, Texas, before Biden made remarks from Brownsville, Texas, a slower border section.



Scarborough and Brzezinski unloaded on the GOP frontrunner, calling his supporters “stupid” for backing a candidate who “can’t complete a sentence.”

“What are we supposed to do with that? Why do — People are actually voting. Is there really one person voting for that guy? Who’s — How stupid would you have to be?” Scarborough kicked off his meltdown.

Are these people going to sit here and complain about Trump not being able to complete a sentence while Joe Biden, who is actually in the White House with access to the nuclear codes, can't even remember how or when his own son died? Biden can't walk two feet without his feet catching smooth concrete and taking a tumble, and he forgets who and what he's doing without a cheat sheet. I don't think these two glowing examples of humanity have any right to start slamming Trump's cognitive abilities.

“I can’t. I mean. Truly foreign language,” Brzezinski went on to say while getting rather creative with her hand gestures. “Not just foreign language. Truly foreign.”

“He can’t complete a sentence. He can’t complete a thought,” Scarborough added. “He talks about — ‘Crooked Joe is the, uh, blood of countless victims. This is a vicious violation.’ I mean, he just, again.”

Trump blamed Biden for the border crisis in his speech, blasting the administration over the murder of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Laken Riley by an illegal migrant. Biden, who faces rising concerns about his mental fitness, did not mention Riley’s death during his remarks. The president turned his back to the podium and walked away as he was asked about the nursing student’s murder.

“Does he even, like, think about what he’s gonna say? Does somebody give him a little piece of paper or something?” Brzezinski prattled on. “Like, because that, that’s clear he doesn’t. He doesn’t think.”

Are these two really this clueless? Again, Biden himself requires the use of cheat sheets to get through public engagements. And how about those pre-screened questions from the media? My question is why Brzezinski and Scarborough didn't think through their attacks on Trump's cognitive abilities when the rich history of Biden's issues is on American voters' minds. It's dumbfounding.

“He’s lying as he always does when he talks about the border,” the MSNBC host added. “When he ran and was talking about the border wall, Barack Obama and Joe Biden had illegal border crossings on the southern border at a 50-year low. He’s just making this stuff up. Every day.”

How many crossings are we having right now daily? Thousands. Hundreds of thousands every month. Let's talk about today, not what happened years ago. Right now illegal immigrants are flooding into the country, many of them with extensive rap sheets.

Murders and sexual assaults against adults and children are skyrocketing, and criminal illegal migrants are committing many of these crimes. Build the wall; enforce the law.