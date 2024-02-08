Netanyahu Claims That Israel Is 'Just a Touch Away' From Declaring Victory Over Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement that the Jewish state is "just a touch away" from proclaiming a decisive victory over radical Islamic terrorist group Hamas. This is good news if it is accurate. Taking out a terrorist organization is always a reason to celebrate as it means that one less group is posing a threat to the safety and peace of the world, which is already strained to the limit.

Of course, leftists all over the world, particularly here in America, are going to be irritated to hear that Hamas has almost been defeated, seeing as how they view the organization as a group of freedom fighters striking back at colonialist oppressors rather than radical religious zealots who would love to commit genocide against Jews and Christians. Then again, the left believes that everything is about the relationship between the oppressed and the oppressor.

“Now we are in Khan Younis, and we have guided the IDF to go into these last strongholds of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “Here, again, when the time comes, the IDF, according to international law, will enable the civilians a safe passage outside these areas. The destruction of this underground is what we are going to do until the very end.”

“I would like to emphasize once again, there is no other solution other than this complete and decisive victory, because otherwise it is just a matter of time until the next massacre, and the axis of terror from Iran will continue,” the prime minister added. “So only by destroying Hamas will we have security for the State of Israel in the north and in the south, because Hamas would like to radiate its terror all over the Middle East. I said to the (U.S.) Secretary of State Anthony Blinken we’re just a touch away, a finger away from that decisive victory.”

You cannot be gentle with radical Islamic terrorists. They are religious zealots born out of a deeply ingrained warrior ethos and culture. They believe that they are on a divine mission to spread the rule and reign of Allah and will do so by force if necessary. Radicals of this nature are convinced that acts of rape, murder, and bloodshed are all justified.

Do leftists really believe these groups can actually be reasoned with? That is pure delusion. As Netanyahu noted here, there is no way to secure peace for his country, and others around the world, that does not involve the utter destruction of Hamas.

Netanyahu then delivered some words to the families of Hamas hostages, saying, “Now I would like to speak to the families of the hostages and say to them: Your dearly beloved are always in our hearts. We’re looking at you; we’re looking at them, their pictures, and our heart is broken. And we will not stop acting the whole time trying to find some kind of agreement; some way of bringing them home. Continuing this pressure is a condition; it’s an unequivocal situation and we must achieve their release, because if we do not we are going to bring a terrible catastrophe to the state of Israel if we stop.”

“Now, for the day after, I would like to clarify that the day after is the day after Hamas, not part of Hamas, not half Hamas, but the entire Hamas. And I said to Secretary of State Blinken that after we eliminate them, we will ensure that the Gaza Strip will be demilitarized forever. There is only one strength and power that can ensure that demilitarization. It is only the State of Israel and the IDF,” he concluded.

Stopping the campaign against Hamas now, before the job is completed, would be a mistake of massive proportions. It would result in retaliation against the Jewish state which would probably dwarf the attacks that occurred in October last year that started this conflict in the first place.

Despite the interference of Joe Biden, who has been sending messages to Israel in an attempt to get in the way of its efforts to take out Hamas, the prime minister must keep pushing.

According to the Daily Wire:

[Secretary of State Antony] Blinken has even attempted to draw a moral equivalence between Hamas’ brutal massacre of Israelis with Israel’s war on Hamas, saying on Wednesday, “Israelis were dehumanized in the most horrific way on October 7. The hostages have been dehumanized every day since. But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others.”

It takes gall to say something like this to a country that constantly faces enemies that hate it simply for existing. Blinken and the rest of the Biden administration are simply following the progressive agenda of spreading antisemitism all around the country and the world. It's sad this has become a tenet of their belief system, but it is what it is.