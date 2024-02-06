Actress Gina Carano Announces Lawsuit Against Disney Over Her Firing From 'The Mandalorian'

It's been a rough couple of years for the House of Mouse, otherwise known as The Walt Disney Company. They've produced bomb after bomb at the box office and even on their streaming service. Much of this is the result of the corporation's decision to go all out in the woke department, a decision that the board of directors and investors have to regret big time.

Another decision they might soon come to regret is the one they made in 2021 to fire actress and former professional mixed martial artist Gina Carano from their hit television series, "The Mandalorian," which is part of the "Star Wars" franchise.

According to a report from Variety, Carano is now suing both Disney and Lucasfilm for booting her from the popular program, a choice that was made after the company seemed to disagree with a post she made on social media. Carano reposted a meme that compared how the Nazis convinced people to hate Jews for being Jewish to how the left convinces people to hate others for their personally held political views.

I guess it's safe to say Disney is not a big fan of freedom of speech, which is ironic given the fact it's this very right that enables them to produce the woke content they are putting out on a regular basis. Perhaps they feel they are entitled to have this freedom, and anyone who disagrees with the progressive agenda they are pushing is not?

Here's more from the report:

The suit, filed in California federal court, alleges wrongful termination and discrimination, as well as a demand that the court should force Lucasfilm to recast her. Elon Musk is funding the suit, following his promise to pay for legal actions taken by people claiming discrimination from posts to Twitter/X. However, the posts in question originated on Carano’s Instagram Stories.

“As a sign of X Corp.’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination,” Joe Benarroch, who serves as the head of business operations at X, went on to say in a statement.

Carano's firing from the show was unpopular with fans who enjoyed the actress' performance as Cara Dune, a soldier who worked for the Rebel Alliance before going on to become a mercenary, for the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian."

However, almost immediately after posting the meme (which honestly contains more than a little bit of truth), Carano came under heavy fire from radical leftists who love to justify their vicious attacks on conservatives in any way possible. Any sort of statement like the one Carano posted, which calls them to account for that behavior, is frowned upon.

The same day as the post, Lucasfilm and UTA, Carano’s agency at the time, dropped her. UTA, however, is not named as a defendant in the suit. Carano’s lawsuit, which includes several elaborate “Star Wars” references, says Disney and Lucasfilm “made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated.”

Carano makes an excellent point when she brings up social media posts by fellow stars of the "Star Wars" universe. Posts made by male actors like Pedro Pascal and Mark Hamill slammed then-President Donald Trump as being like Adolf Hitler and compared his supporters to Nazis. Yet they suffered zero consequences for making political statements, which Carano characterizes as acts of discrimination on Disney's part.

It's about time that outspoken right-leaning celebrities take a stand and stop allowing the big shots in Hollywood to keep getting away with the persecution of those who don't hold to the progressive worldview. Let's hope Gina Carano is successful in her attempt to hold Disney accountable for their blatant discrimination.