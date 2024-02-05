King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and is currently undergoing treatment, according to new reports coming out of Buckingham Palace on Monday. This is very shocking news, especially since King Charles hasn't been the monarch in the United Kingdom for very long.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Here's more on the announcement from Fox News:

A source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and King Charles spoke about his diagnosis before His Majesty went public with his health concerns. "The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis," a source confirmed to Fox News Digital. In addition, Harry "will be traveling to [the] UK to see His Majesty" in the coming days. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from senior royal responsibilities and moved to California in 2020, nearly two years after they married at Windsor Castle.

The biggest mistake Prince Harry ever made was hitching up with Meghan Markle, who has a reputation for being a lousy individual. It seems that the only thing she really ever cares about is the public spotlight. She successfully managed to yank Harry away from his family and widen the gap in an already deeply troubled family. It's kind of shameful when you think about it.

Along with William, the Prince of Wales and King Charles' oldest son with the late Princess Diana, the monarch also informed his siblings, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, about his cancer diagnosis before deciding to go public with the information.

He is currently being advised by medical personnel to postpone any public-facing duties while he receives treatment for cancer. It has not yet been revealed what kind of cancer King Charles is suffering from.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," a statement said. "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

One of the deciding factors in going public with the diagnosis was stopping any public speculation about the king's health, along with raising more awareness for people around the world inflicted with or affected by cancer.

On Jan. 17, King Charles III was scheduled to have a "corrective procedure" for his enlarged prostate. The palace later announced that the surgery had been a success. "His Majesty is doing quite well," a royal source told Fox News Digital. Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, was diagnosed with the benign condition in January after he experienced undisclosed symptoms.

No one likes to discuss death, but since this is partly politically related, one cannot avoid discussing the fact that if something happens to King Charles, his oldest son William will then ascend to the throne. For those of us who have grown up with the royal family, it's strange to look back at William as a small child and realize he's as close as he is to becoming king of the United Kingdom. My, how time has flown by.

Just last month, the London Clinic had another member of the royal family as a patient, as Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, was given medical attention related to a surgical procedure.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," the palace said in a statement released on Jan. 17. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery." On the recommendation of her doctors, the princess will not resume her public duties until Easter, palace officials said.

Prayers and thoughts for King Charles in his recovery and for the people of the United Kingdom.