Nancy Pelosi Drags Trump for Mixing Up Names but Ends Up Doing the Same Thing

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is older than the dirt beneath the pyramids in Egypt, tried to attack former President Donald Trump as having "cognitive disorders" after he mixed up some names — you know, as a poke at Republicans for daring to question the mental abilities of President Joe Biden, who has displayed symptoms of dementia on numerous occasions.

The only problem is that right after trying to take a dig at Trump, she mixed up some names. Maybe Nancy ought to go see a physician and get her own cognitive abilities tested.

Pelosi, who was trying to pull off an epic zinger, made her blunder during an appearance on MSNBC after finding out the former president won big in New Hampshire's GOP primary. Host Rachel Maddow kicked off the segment by noting that Trump made a couple of verbal gaffes while doing some campaigning in the state.

A report published by NBC stated that last Friday evening Trump got Nikki Haley's name mixed up with Pelosi's while he was referring to the decisions she made before the incursion at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“You have been invoked in this current discussion that we’re having, I’m sorry to say,” Maddow went on to state as she introduced Pelosi, “because the former president in campaigning in New Hampshire did repeatedly try to attack you over the response to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.”

Maddow then pointed out that Haley has also slammed the former president for using her name when he meant to mention Nancy Pelosi.

“We’ve heard what Nikki Haley thought about that, that confusion, that mistake by Donald Trump. But I don’t know what you thought about it, and I’m curious,” Maddow stated during the interview, giving a smug little smirk to the camera.

“Well, let me just say, I’m not gonna spend too much time on Donald Trump’s cognitive disorders,” Pelosi stated. “But what I am gonna say … [Trump] tried to say that Nikki Haley did not allow the National Guard to come, but it was Nancy Pelosi."

According to Pelosi, Trump was saying that as the speaker of the House, she refused to have the National Guard present to ensure that the Capitol building was secure while Congress met to certify the results from the 2020 presidential election. Trump accidentally said Haley's name instead of Pelosi's.

Then, right after attacking Trump for supposedly having "cognitive disorders" due to the mix up, she got her brain scrambled too.

“It was neith— It was nobody,” Pelosi said. “It was Joe,” she paused briefly and then added, “It was Donald Trump.”

Well, if Trump is suffering from some sort of cognitive blowout, so is Pelosi. It's time for her to finally retire and disappear from public life, effective immediately. I don't think we'll ever get rid of her, to be honest.

Before you insult someone else for having issues with mental ability, you should probably ensure you aren't having the same problem. Just throwing that out there for consideration.