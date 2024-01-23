Voter Asks Nikki Haley to Marry Him Then Reveals He's Voting for Trump

A voter in New Hampshire, where a primary is taking place on Tuesday, decided to "shoot his shot" with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, asking for her hand in marriage, which seemed to put everyone in a lighthearted mood at first.

Advertisement

But then he thoroughly rained on everyone's parade. He would be pulling the lever for Trump rather than Haley. Of course, this was all a setup, which makes it super hilarious.

“But you know what? We have a lot on the line here. We really do. And you look at what’s happening in this election,” Haley remarked just before a man got her attention in the crowd by yelling out loud, “Nikki! Will you marry me?”

She chuckled and said, "Are you gonna vote for me?"

He replied, "I'm voting for Trump" as the crowd immediately launched into boos.

Haley then shooed the man away and said, "Oh. Get out of here!"

Someone at Nikki Haley’s event in New Hampshire just asked her if she would marry him— watch how angry and defeated she sounds after finding out it was a Trump supporter trolling her🤣



DUDE: "Nikki! Will you marry me?"



HALEY: "Are you gonna vote for me?"



DUDE: "I'm voting for… pic.twitter.com/HZFUBVLHa1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2024

Here's more from Breitbart News:

The interaction comes as Haley finishes her New Hampshire blitz in hopes of besting Trump in the Granite State. Tuesday’s race is essentially a face-off, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday, right before New Hampshire’s election day, jabbing Haley on the way out. DeSantis began: While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis added, joining his former competitors — entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) — both of whom have endorsed Trump as well.

Advertisement

DeSantis' move to throw his support behind Trump is a solid one, though many diehard MAGA folks believe he's got a lot of making up to do to win back their trust, viewing his campaign as a betrayal in the first place. However, by backing Trump, he's showing that he'll support the candidate who will work toward reinvigorating the country and has the best chance of taking down President Joe Biden in the general election.