MSNBC's Joy Reid Puts Up Defense for Inappropriate Book in Schools, Guest Obliterates Her on Live TV

One of the most disturbing developments to come out of the progressive movement is their gung-ho attitude toward the sexualization of young children and their desire to groom them to accept sexual deviancy in a variety of forms as normal behavior. We've heard countless stories about schools aiding minors in defying parents by helping them socially transition to a different gender without informing them about it. .

There have also been incidents where schools have allowed kids who claim to be transgender -- individuals who are too young to vote, buy cigarettes, drink a beer, or join the military -- to procure hormone therapies and even gender reassignment surgery. Many of these children will go on to regret getting the life-altering surgeries, realizing in time they were victims of falling for a social contagion and not legitimately suffering from gender dysphoria.

All the while, people like MSNBC host Joy Reid are championing the exposure of children to perverse, inappropriate materials in school libraries and classrooms. In fact, during a recent episode of her program -- who actually watches this stuff? -- Reid attempted to offer a defense for why these books should be available, only to be smacked back to reality by a guest appearing on the show.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice conducted an interview with Reid last Friday, where she was asked by the host why she wanted to see books such as "All Boys Aren't Blue" removed from public school libraries.

Justice essentially stated the material should be yanked from school library shelves due to containing rape, pedophilia, sex toys, and incest. Why is any of this featured in a book designed for minors? What reasoning could their possibly be for children to learn about sex toys? This is clearly grooming behavior.

The interview kicked off with Reid cuing up a clip of Justice explaining that parental rights involves "directing the upbringing of their children," which includes "their values, education, their morals, their religious and character training."

Reid asked her guest if she still upheld this particular definition of the term.

“Yes, it’s a God-given right to direct the upbringing of your children,” Justice replied. At this point, you can see the excitement in Reid's eyes, believing she has a "got ya" moment.

“Do LGBTQ parents and parents of LGBT kids, do they have parental rights?” she asked Justice.

“Every parent,” Justice said. “Every parent has the fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their kids.”

Clearly, this was not the answer that Reid was expecting. It derailed her whole strategy, thus, she moved on to an entirely different point. Reid then brought up a report published by the Washington Post in May of last year that discovered over a thousand book challenges for the 2021-22 school year, the majority of which were allegedly filed by 11 people, with each individual filing 10 or more challenges.

A report that was published by the Tampa Bay Times found that only two people, a dad and a high school teacher, filed a total of 600 complaints out of a total of 1,100.

“Why should 13 people get to decide what books tens of thousands of children get to read?” Reid asked during the segment.

“Well, I’m thinking it’s probably because those 13 people saw what some of the content was in the books,” Justice fired back. “Explicit, graphic sexual content — and I’m happy to talk about some of that content if you would like to.”

Reid decided to keep pushing, a decision she probably regretted later.

"Well, this is the question again — the books that are being banned, I want to give you …”

“No books are being banned,” the Moms for Liberty co-founder interjected. “I want to be clear, no one is banning books. Write the book, publish the book, put it in a public library. We’re talking about a public school library."

Yes, a public school is supposed to be for a whole community. They should not be catering to a specific group of individuals who want to normalize the sexualization of minors. I mean, this is not rocket science, nor should it be a moral conundrum. This is not appropriate material for kids to be exposed to, thus it does not belong in a school library. The end.

“Children don’t have unfettered access to the internet at school,” she added. “I did a records request and I wanted to see what kind of internet sites are banned in schools. If we’re going to talk about banning, and the subject matter in the books that moms are concerned about, they’re the same things that kids don’t have access to on the internet. So it just feels very hypocritical, right? Why is no one out there protesting for, you know, ‘Free the internet in schools!’?”

Rather than answer the question, Reid pivoted to talking about how conservatives are trying to ban not just these sexually explicit books, but beloved classics as well. Some of the titles she rattled off include "The Diary of Anne Frank," "Slaughterhouse Five" by Kurt Vonnegut, Judy Blume novels, and books concerning the Civil Rights movement.

It's pretty clear Reid recognized she was faltering, as she tried to change the subject and try a different angle to make it look like conservatives are fascists trying to censor progressives.

Justice made it clear during the interview the requests were made by local chapters of her organization, not the national organization.

“The question I’m asking is, what is the expertise that you have — and other Moms for Liberty advocates have — to decide that a book, an award-winning book like ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue,’ isn’t appropriate for students to read?” Reid then asked.

Moms for Liberty co-founder shuts down Joy Reid who tries to make the case for why a book about pedophilia should be allowed in public schools:



“Tell me what the content around the strap-on dildo or the rape of a minor child by a teacher” should be allowed in schools. pic.twitter.com/LRQ0wUBrVJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 20, 2024

“What a tragic story of a young man who is anally raped by his adult family members,” Justice stated in her response. “You have incest, rape, pedophilia … in what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school? That’s my question to you. Tell me what the context around the strap-on dildo or the rape of a minor child by a teacher — we’re talking about a public school.”

Reid tried one last time to get Justice, asking her for the name of the main character in the "All Boys Aren't Blue" book. Justice answered correctly, thus once again deflating the MSNBC host. She was clearly attempting to make it appear as if Justice hadn't read the book.

She then tries to jab at Justice saying she's "still not an expert in the book."

However, Justice still came out on top.

“I don’t have to be an expert to know dildos are not for public school,” Justice zinged.

This was a complete and total disaster for Reid. Trying to defend the exposure of minors to this sort of sexually explicit material is never going to result in a win for the progressive movement. Clearly, these folks are morally bankrupt.

And the left wonders why so many parents are now choosing to homeschool their kids?