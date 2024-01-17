Vivek Ramaswamy Unveils Strategy He'd Use to Destroy Kamala Harris in VP Debate

Pharmaceutical executive and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might have seen the writing on the wall during the Iowa caucuses when former President Donald Trump won a massive victory, but that doesn't mean he's finished with his political aspirations for 2024. Ramaswamy has been dropping clues about what might be next for him now that he's supporting Trump for the nomination.

One such hint was a post he dropped on X/Twitter, where he decided to have a little fun imagining the debate strategy he would unleash on Vice President Kamala Harris if Trump should put him on the ticket after the primary. If we're being real, all you have to do to beat Harris in a debate is have a pulse, but what Ramaswamy said he'd do during a debate with the Queen of Word Salads is pretty entertaining, too.

All of this came about when Jack Posobiec, the editor at Human Events, took to X/Twitter and said, "Imagine what Vivek would do to Kamala in a debate."

Ramaswamy couldn't resist putting out a response, saying, "Kamala is in charge of AI policy right now," thus he would "challenge her to see if she can spell 'AI,'" adding that he'd more than likely get "the same blank stare I got from Nikki when I asked her to name 3 provinces in Ukraine."

Zing!

If he ever gets sick of the rat race that is politics, the guy might have a gig waiting for him in comedy writing, because that is some pretty witty material. Ramaswamy is young, witty, and can actually count to twenty without using his fingers or toes, which makes him lightyears more intelligent than both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Going back to the whole incident with Nikki Haley — notably, Ramaswamy has had more than a couple of those — he took the former South Carolina governor to the woodshed for her stance in favor of sending financial aid to Ukraine, saying, “[o]ne thing that Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have in common is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for.” He received a blank stare from Haley in response to his remarks.

Haley, in a desperate attempt to save face, rattled off Donetsk, Luhensk, and Crimea. Hey, two out of three ain't bad according to Meatloaf (may he rest in peace), but alas, she failed Vivek's test. Russia annexed Crimea back in 2014.

I think it's safe to say that if Harris and Ramaswamy ever meet on the debate stage, it's going to be nothing but pure hilarity from start to finish. He would truly chew her up and spit her out. Her responses to his answers would be that nervous cackle she always does, followed by a word salad made up of random phrases strung together in sentences.