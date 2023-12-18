Marvel Studios Actor Jonathan Majors Convicted of Assault, Harassment

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been up in the air for a while now, given how the studio behind it, Marvel Studios -- owned by Disney -- has produced one failure after another over the course of the last few years. But now it seems the entire creative trajectory of the collective storytelling has just been obliterated, thanks to actor Jonathan Majors. Majors plays the role of Kang the Conqueror, who was being built up to the be next big bad, following the conclusion of the Thanos arc that wrapped up with "Avengers: Endgame."

A jury in New York found Majors guilty on Monday of two misdemeanor counts he was charged with in connection with an assault on his former girlfriend that transpired earlier in the year. Sounds like a real winner, doesn't he? What a horrible human being.

The Daily Wire:

The six-person jury found Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. The jury acquitted him of two counts, including intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in second degree. Sentencing in the case is set for February 6. The charges stemmed from an altercation that he had with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in a car. She was left with a broken finger and a bloodied ear from the attack. Jabbari testified that the incident happened when Majors received a flirtatious text message on his phone from another woman and she grabbed the phone out of his hand to look at the message.

Majors attempted to get the phone back from her. In the process, he twisted up her arm and her finger. She then stated the actor was legitimately trying to hurt her, claiming she then received a hard blow to the head.

The Hollywood Reporter said, "The charges against Majors were brought by the state of New York, rather than by Jabbari herself. The case was a criminal trial, as opposed civil, meaning the burden of proof is higher for the jury, who had to find proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on each charge."

"The arrest has already had implications on what had been the biggest year in Majors’ career, which included starring roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and Loki season two. In the wake of his arrest, both his publicity firm, the Lede Company, and managers at Management 360 dropped him and the Disney-owned Searchlight Features removed Magazine Dreams from its release calendar," the report added.

The question for Marvel is whether or not to recast the role of Kang, scrap the storyline entirely, or move forward with Majors. If the Disney-owned film studio takes the latter route, it could cause severe backlash that would spell the end of the MCU permanently, so that's probably out the door. With the character of Kang having made several appearances in movies and television series already, which have been used to set him up as the main villain for the next set of Avengers films, it seems too late to just scrap the story and move in a different direction.

The only real option they have is booting this guy from the role and recasting.

It seems the evidence proves that Majors really did carry out the attack. As such, he deserves to face consequences for his actions. The guy probably just murdered his film and television career, allowing himself to be controlled by his emotions instead of ruling over them.

No one should be considered above the law, no matter how rich and famous they might be. That's been a problem brought to the forefront of political discourse in America as of late, as President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, are being investigated for a potential influence peddling scheme.

The two-tiered system of justice needs to be destroyed. That is done by holding people accountable for their actions, regardless if they are a politician or popular film actor.