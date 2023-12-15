Hunter Biden Is So Scared of Trump That He Threatened to Leave If He Wins

Without a doubt, President Joe Biden's wayward son — cue Kansas in the background — was the talk of the town this week after he decided to go before the U.S. Capitol building and deliver public remarks in a dramatic display of defiance against House Republicans. The first son was supposed to attend a closed-door deposition in front of Congress to discuss his and his father's potential involvement in an influence-peddling scheme while his dad was vice president.

Advertisement

During his speech, Hunter Biden stated he would comply with the subpoena for the deposition if the hearing was public. He skipped out on the one that had already been scheduled, which means it's likely he will be held in contempt of Congress.

And while that's certainly been newsworthy, there have been some other developments and comments Hunter Biden made that are worth discussing, such as his reportedly threatening to flee the country if former President Donald Trump beats his daddy in 2024, revealing, to no great surprise, that he's absolutely terrified of the 45th — and potentially 47th — president.

The question we should be asking in light of these alleged comments is why? If the first son has done nothing wrong, then why would he be so scared to see Trump take the White House and other Republicans gain control over both chambers of Congress? That's a real chin-scratcher, right?

Not really.

Biden is terrified of Trump and a Republican-controlled legislative branch because he knows that they will take action to hold him accountable for all of the corruption he's participated in alongside his father. The privilege he enjoys right now courtesy of the two-tiered system of justice that the deep state has installed in the DOJ will be dismantled, and he will have to face the music.

As of right now, with tax violations and gun charges, Hunter Biden faces a whopping 42 years in prison if convicted. It seems the president's golden child (I say that with total sarcasm) is confident he's not going to have to worry about consequences for his actions anytime soon.

Advertisement

“In recent conversations with family friends, he [Hunter] has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again,” two individuals who have conversed with Hunter told Politico writer Jonathan Lemire.

If Hunter is serious about hightailing it out of America if Trump stomps a mudhole in his father next year, he might want to start packing his bags because the latest polling data shows the former president walloping the current commander-in-chief.

The Morning Consult shows Trump ahead of the president in six of seven critical swing states. Another survey from CNN has the 45th president smacking Biden down by a total of three percentage points with "men of color" voters. Add to that a poll from NBC News that has Trump ahead by two and another Morning Consult survey showing Trump leading Biden by ten on key issues.

Things are not looking good for Hunter Biden remaining a free man, and that's a good thing. No one in this country is above the law. No one should be able to escape the consequences of his actions just because he is a Democrat with political connections or because he believes the correct set of dogma.

Lemire said in his report that the first son's legal woes could have a negative impact on the 2024 election. That makes sense, doesn't it? If Biden failed this badly as a father, how can he be a good leader for our nation? You have to be able to manage your own household, and history clearly indicates that the president was not up to that task.

Advertisement

“Members of the president’s inner circle have expressed frustration over how the matter was all but behind them,” the Politico reporter said. “Some Democrats believe that the trials could damage [Joe] Biden politically.”

Breitbart reports, "House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren."

Hunter is a deadbeat dad and a recovering drug addict with a pretty significant and extensive past of relapse. The man has mooched off of his father's name his entire life, and it's obvious that he has no shame about this. It's time for him to pay the piper.

Regardless of whether Hunter Biden flees the country or ends up in jail, the fact of the matter is that he's going to have a change of address real soon.