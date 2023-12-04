Dramatic Video Footage Shows Israeli Woman Whooping Up on Seven Hamas Terrorists

If you're a decent human being, the fact that members of Palestinian terrorist group Hamas kidnapped women, beat and raped them, and then killed quite a few of them should disturb you to your core and make you despise the vile animals who carried out such heinous attacks. And yet, the vast majority of Democrats, who claim to be all about supporting women who are victims of sexual crimes, hail Hamas and the Palestinian people as heroes fighting against oppression, even going so far as to repeat the often shouted line "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which is a call for ethnic cleansing of the Jewish people from Israel.

Advertisement

There have been a number of videos shared that reveal the dark deeds committed by these vile sacks of human meat, but one in particular is making the rounds -- and, for once, it's for a good reason. The footage features Amit Soussana, 40, who is one of the hostages recently released by Hamas, fighting back against seven Hamas terrorists while she was being kidnapped.

This is heroism. She didn't go down without a fight. There was no submission to her fate. It takes a lot of courage and strength in moments like this to react rather than just freeze up.

Soussana allowed Channel 12 in Israel to air the footage that shows her, a lawyer by trade, taking on her captors as she is being dragged away from Kfar Aza, which has been referred to as one of the communities hardest hit during Hamas' attack on Oct. 7.

תיעוד מצמרר - הקרב ההירואי של עמית סוסנה בשבעה מחבלי חמאס. מצלמת אבטחה בכפר עזה מתעדת את עמית נלחמת בהם ומנסה למנוע את חטיפתה. בסופו של דבר, המחבלים מתייאשים וחוטפים את עמית ברכב שלה לתוך עזה. ברהנו טגניה שידר הערב את התמונות בידיעתה ובהסכמתה של עמית ששוחררה לפני שבוע pic.twitter.com/m7JqwrBKp2 — guy soudry (@soudron) December 4, 2023

Advertisement

נאבקת באומץ ב-7 מחבלים ולא מוותרת: תיעוד החטיפה של עמית סוסנה לרצועהhttps://t.co/8KxZnLEqmy | @BranuTegene pic.twitter.com/XYmFit4bTJ — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) December 4, 2023

Here's more on this story from Breitbart:

Soussana is seen fighting the terrorists, who try to cover her with a blanket: this was done, as Breitbart News learned in visits with survivors of the October 7 attack, because female hostages were often captured in their pajamas or their underwear, and some Hamas terrorists did not want to offend other Palestinians by dragging a live woman in a state of undress into Gaza. (They had no such qualms with the nearly-naked corpse of Shani Louk, a German-Israeli, paraded through Gaza on the back of a truck.) The video was apparently obtained from a security camera on the Palestinian side of the border, in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel. As Breitbart News noted, Soussana was freed last week, together with another female hostage, during a seven-day truce.

Courage is not the absence of fear. It's taking action despite being so terrified that you could potentially, at any moment, pee your pants. Despite being scared out of her mind, this heroic woman showed the world what it means to fight to the bitter end. Thankfully, she lives to tell the tale.

Advertisement

Let's hope the miscreants in the progressive movement wake up from their vile stupor long enough to condemn Hamas for their acts of violence against women.