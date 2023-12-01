Actress Julianna Marguiles Goes Scorched Earth on Pronoun Mafia Over Hamas Support

As a man of very little brain — I'm humble enough to admit that I'm not the sharpest screwdriver in the kitchen drawer — there's a lot in this crazy world that leaves me baffled. How does gravity pull us toward the center of the earth without crushing us and still allow us to walk around? Why does everything taste like chicken? If a tree falls in the forest with no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound?

However, nothing blows my mind and leaves me flabbergasted like the LGBTQ pronoun mafia's full-blown support of Hamas, an organization steeped deeply in Islamic ideology, which condemns all forms of homosexuality and demands those caught in the act be put to death. I just don't get it.

How can the LGBTQ community throw its support behind a people group that demands that LGBTQ people either be tossed off a roof or have their heads removed from atop their necks? It doesn't make any sense.

But it goes beyond support. Many of these radical sexual deviants hail the Palestinians as heroes, freedom fighters doing battle against evil colonialist invaders in Israel to take back land they were allegedly forced from. That, of course, is not the correct interpretation of history, but facts have never been a big deal for the left.

Actress Julianna Marguiles is also stumped by the rainbow brigade's support for Hamas, going scorched earth on them for their stance on the issue, calling it contradictory. Marguiles, 57, made an appearance on the "Back Room" podcast where she made the comments while speaking with show host Andy Ostroy.

“It’s those kids who are spewing anti-Semitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them ‘they/them’ or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It’s those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field,” Margulies remarked.

“And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights, don’t want LGB — LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you’re supporting,” the star of "The Morning Show" continued. “It is so insane to me that it is laughable if it wasn’t so sad.”

Marguiles then took a moment to toss a missile at professors at universities and colleges all across the country for not stopping the pro-Palestine protesters on their campuses, pulling the students into auditoriums and seeking to educate them on the horrors perpetrated by terrorist organizations, informing students participating in these demonstrations they need to be aware of what they are supporting when they show up to these events.

“There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you’re ripping down posters? Why?” Margulies added. “What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?”

Another topic of conversation that came up was a black lesbian club at Columbia University which landed in the spotlight for prohibiting "Zionists" from attending a film screening taking place on campus. First off, does a bunch of lesbians getting together to form a group based on their skin color get extra woke points for being super intersectional?

“As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on ‘The Morning Show,’ I’m more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew, to be honest with you, because I want to say to them, ‘You f***ing idiots,'” Margulies ranted.

“‘You don’t exist. Like you’re even lower than the Jews. A, you’re black and B, you’re gay! And you’re turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody.” she added.

Lest you think that Marguiles is some sort of based Hollywood actress akin to Jon Voight or Tim Allen, she supports left-wing causes like homosexual marriage and the Black Lives Matter movement. She's just angry that so many of her fellow leftists have essentially come out as anti-Semitic by backing Hamas and falling for the propaganda it pushes out in the mainstream media.

“Hamas owns the media. Hamas puts out what they want the world to believe,” she proclaimed. “…Of course, all the Jews are gonna speak up. It’s the non-Jews that need to speak up. And it really — it really brings me back tonight to the Holocaust and how our ancestors must have felt when their friends suddenly were like, ‘Sorry, you can’t come over anymore.'”