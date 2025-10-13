The Real Problem With Portland and Its Police

It’s no secret that, over the past few years, under the leadership of then President Joe Biden, several cities have fallen “by the wayside,” so to speak.

I’m talking about cities like New York, Chicago, Seattle and Portland. Cities that were once places of prominence, but have now become riddled with crime, to the point that several thousand police officers have been left wondering if the fight is even worth it anymore.

Advertisement

Today I want to focus specifically on Portland. What has once been seen as an ideal place to live has since been turned into something far worse.

It all began with the “defund the police” campaign, which particularly ravaged the city to the point that police departments were gutted of funds. As a result, crime has seen a major increase, with a significant jump in vehicle theft and larceny. Not to mention homelessness is becoming much more rampant, mainly due to the rise in cost for affordable housing.

But now we have a much more different situation surrounding the ongoing hunt for illegal immigrants. As you know, Biden’s relaxed border policies created a calamity for this country, with hundreds of thousands of criminals simply strolling into our territory. Current President Donald Trump, alongside Border Czar Tom Homan and thousands of ICE agents, has been doing his best to send them back to their origin countries. But, as you might guess, there’s some opposition.

And that includes a good number of leaders in Portland, who aren’t thrilled about Trump trying to send in National Guard troops to clean house. But, more specifically, they aren’t doing any favors to their police department, especially after years of mistreatment stemming from “defund the police.”

Criminals have gotten much worse over the years, to the point that they’re even trying to grab the weapons of police officers. And now, with the whole ICE situation, it’s escalated, with Antifa members protesting nightly at a local facility. Portland police have been watching over the situation very thoroughly, but have not made any arrests as of late.

Advertisement

It doesn’t help that leadership simply isn’t on the same page. For instance, there was police tape within the area of an ICE facility, though government was looking for more thorough protection considering the rise in Antifa activity. However, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson wasn’t happy about that, and removed the tape and any other items from the perimeter.

You read that correctly. We’ve got a place where violent protests could break out regularly, and instead of actually doing something to enforce his city and keep citizens safe, Wilson felt that it was more of an obstruction and is allowing that activity to continue.

Again, police do continue to monitor the location, but setting the stage for disaster doesn’t exactly sound right to me.

But then I came across this video on X, which features a statement by the Portland Police Association. It appears that they’re actually far worse on staffing than expected, and being forced to do what the city tells them. Which makes me wonder if their arrest numbers are being kept low for a reason – as if Portland leaders are trying to say, “Oh, you’re not needed, National Guard, our numbers are fine. Fine we say!”

This ties into why Trump is doing what he’s doing. We’ve seen these leaders of these troubled states – particularly Portland and Chicago alike – who think things are going well under their leadership, when that couldn’t be further from the truth. There are troubles here, and instead of actually knuckling down and making changes for the better, they’re pushing back against Trump in an effort to keep their way of life going.

Advertisement

And it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t.

These states need to fix their leadership issues. They need to let police do their jobs. They need to hire more officers and take better care of them with proper gear and mental health support (a must in my eyes). They need to work alongside these officers and bring their cities back to prosperity.

Bottom line, the police deserve far better than this treatment. And, for that matter, so do the citizens. For crying out loud.

Help us hold corrupt Democrat Party socialist candidates accountable. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.