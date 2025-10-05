As Antifa Protests Grow More Hostile, Trump Is Showing Why Order Is Needed in Cities Like Portland

It’s tough to really point out where the disorder began. But I have some thoughts.

We’re seeing a lot of pushback in this country, where President Donald Trump is trying to regain order in key places like Washington D.C. and, as of late, Portland and Chicago. And in those cities, we’re seeing more of these foolish Antifa types rise up, doing whatever it takes to keep things the way they are – as bad as they are, mind you.

I think it all stemmed back to 2020, when we saw the death of George Floyd and hundreds of thousands calling for the “defunding of the police” as a result. Democrats were quick to hop aboard this train – including, surprise, then-President Joe Biden – and, as a result, thousands of police officers left their jobs in droves, either opting for retirement or simply walking away from all the drama.

But it’s also other decisions by Biden that led to the problem. He allowed thousands of illegal immigrants to enter into the country unchecked, including a number of criminals who immediately began building an empire within our own borders. New chapters of the Tren de Aragua gang popped up, creating havoc with assaults, robberies, and other criminal acts.

And now here we are. A country divided because so many can’t accept the fact that Donald Trump is simply trying to change it for the better, back to the way it was.

This weekend, Trump began the push for the National Guard to enter Chicago, despite local Democrats believing this is not the solution to the problem. They apparently like things the way they are, with criminals roaming free and citizens being fine with it. But that isn’t the case. As a result, Trump simply has to take action.

And he’s continuing to push in Portland. Despite a judge temporarily blocking the National Guard from taking action within Oregon, the rising level of violence from Antifa is sure to lead to its reversal sooner rather than later.

It’s just about the pushback here. Trump has done a great job in Washington, D.C., when it came to turning around their misfortunes, because the leaders eventually worked with him to find that level of peace. But in Chicago and Portland, things are not that easy, and now I wonder just how long it will take for a resolution to be found.

A majority of the problem, again, comes down to leadership. For example, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has made it clear that he’s not a fan of Trump, insisting that he is “threatening to go to war with an American city” when, in fact, the war’s coming from within, due to his own problematic leadership.

“This is not a joke,” he noted. “This is not normal.” Oh, sir, I can humbly agree with you on that, but the problem isn’t on Trump’s end.

Poor leadership is going to lead to the wrong kind of pushback and, as a result, the lack of any real progress within the state. That’s why Trump is doing what he can on his end, in an effort to bring true law and order back to these fallen states.

Not only that, but he’s questioning the decision that comes down to their own law and order, as thousands of officers are now forced to do the bidding of these Democratic leaders, even if they’re clearly in the wrong. As a result, Trump already has a “full investigation” going into the Portland Police Bureau, to get a closer look at how they’re being run.

So here we are. Trump’s trying to push for law and order within these states, and the combined efforts of these violent Antifa types and Democratic leaders are now creating a dangerous situation.

I do hope some kind of resolution is found – and soon. The citizens of these states deserve peace of mind, peace from the kind of poor decision making that has now led to this full-scale escalation. Trump just wants what’s right, but it seems everyone else is embracing the idea of wrong.

Why that is confuses me, but, hey, maybe that was just the way Biden was thinking. Hmmm.