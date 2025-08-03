When Protesting Gets Out of Hand

It’s troubling how many people are out there putting their bodies – and mental health – on the line for a movement that’s not even remotely local to them.

I’m talking about what’s happening on the Gaza Strip, between Israel and Hamas. As the fight continues and hostage lives hang in the balance, there are these people around the world who are protesting for Palestinian rights. So much so, in fact, that they’re become aggressive and violent.

Over this past week, New York police officers have been pushed to their very limits trying to keep the city from being ripped apart by these anti-Israel protestors, who not only forced their way into buildings but also occupied space that suddenly became a danger for normal citizens.

One of the most noteworthy incidents took place in Grand Central Terminal. Here, anti-Israel protestors marched towards the transit hub’s doors in an effort to take over the space. Officials actually had to lock the doors to keep them out. And, keep in mind, this is the transit relied on by thousands to get to certain places around the city.

Palestinian activist group Within Our Timeline had organized the protest, which saw hundreds attempt to barge their way in while spreading hateful messages about Israel, demanding Palestinian rights. As a result, both New York and MTA officers worked their hardest to keep everyone at bay. Four arrests were made.

And, as usual, people flocked to social media to wrongly note how the police were the enemy, insisting they were throwing punches when, in fact, they were creating the violence.

But we’re not done yet. There was another protest on Friday, in which 200 pro-Palestinian protestors, alongside New York City Councilwoman Tiffany Caban, invaded the Manhattan offices of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, alleging – once more – how terrible Israel is and how Palestinian rights are needed.

As a result, many were arrested, all while spreading the same message. “This starvation crisis in Gaza is at a tipping point, and so we have to raise our voices.”

A couple of things I want to make clear here.

First off, these social media posts that show police as the enemy are absolutely ridiculous. They are not the enemy. I can’t speak for every single officer out there, but I can say that the majority absolutely stand for protecting the people and taking care of each and every citizen. So we’ll nip that argument in the bud right now.

And secondly, it’s ridiculous how out of hand these protests are. We’ve seen them grow over the past couple of years, particularly on college campuses, where the harsh reality of politics suddenly jars young minds. People are screaming for Palestinian rights while also disrupting the very way of life that these students have become used to. Doesn’t seem very fair, does it?

I understand that everyone has a voice and an opinion. Absolutely. Take to social media and sound off. That is your right. But it’s when you’re misinformative – or worse yet, violent and stubborn – that it becomes a problem. Not to mention becoming an obstacle for those who are simply trying to live their normal lives, traveling to work, or even trying to get something done without the banging of pans or screaming of voices.

And I know the Left will say, “But January 6th!” As I have mentioned many times in the past, this was a peaceful gathering in which Americans were fighting for their rights, plain and simple. Plus, it was one single event compared to the countless protests we’re seeing nowadays. Protests, mind you, that are pushing hard-working officers to their limits.

Let’s not forget the fact that these New York officers are dealing with enough as it is, especially with their corrupt government officials yanking away their benefits like they are playing cards. They deserve a breather and not all the hatred they’ve been getting from these online lie-spreaders.

I don’t know when the protesting will end. Probably when the conflict between Israel and Hamas comes to a close, whenever that is. But I’ll say this: the sooner, the better, because these people who insist they’re standing for something noble are, in fact, creating a much bigger problem. You do have the right to free speech, but not to the point where it becomes a threat to others.

