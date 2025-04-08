New Information Reveals Just How Much the FBI Was Trying to Protect Hunter Biden

The law enforcement veteran discusses a disturbing new report, which confirms his fears about the previous leadership in the agency.

For a while there, I definitely held a grudge against the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

I mean, how could I not? They were treating Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, with careful handling, while at the same time tearing apart Donald Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago looking for classified documents. And then we have their infiltration of private American citizens over something they said in chat rooms and online forums, which is an entirely different powder keg.

But this week, some new information confirmed just what I feared – under the leadership of Biden, the FBI was, in fact, playing favorites. Surprise.

A report from The New York Post revealed that, via a series of FBI chat logs, the agency had imposed an internal “gag order” when it came to anything surrounding Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

And what’s worse, they actually went out of their way to make sure an agent was “admonished” for saying that the agency had launched an active investigation into the matter.

This is all according to several FBI chat logs, which were posted on the official House Judiciary GOP account over on X. In it, you can see that they made it very clear that they should “not talk about the Biden matter” to any extent.

“The FBI’s campaign to discredit the Post story continued even after it was published on October 14, 2020. That morning, one FBI analyst tried to tell Twitter that the laptop was real—until his bosses shut him up.”

That’s absurd. At a time when Trump was under heavy scrutiny as it was, Biden was going out of his way to make sure the FBI was treating his son like untouchable royalty. And, need I remind you, that no one is above the law. But apparently, in this case, that’s not what ol’ Joe thought.

“An internal FBI chat log newly obtained by the Committee shows the FBI deliberately withheld information about the FBI having Hunter Biden’s laptop and an ongoing criminal investigation involving the Biden family’s corruption: 'do not discuss Biden matter.’”

This comes on the heels of a previous report filed back in October 2024, noting, “Federal agencies repeatedly warned social media platforms about a pre-election Russian influence operation relating to Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian company Burisma. In many of these meetings between federal agencies and Big Tech, the FBI raised the topic of potential 'hack-and-leak' operations amid conversations about “election security” and potential foreign influence operations. In response, some platforms even adopted new content moderation policies specifically designed to address hacked materials.”

Currently, the FBI has no statement on the matter. But it wouldn’t surprise me if new FBI director Kash Patel launched some sort of investigation into it. And rightfully so.

We’ve got a government agency that’s sworn to protect the rights of innocent people essentially saying that they’ll treat Hunter Biden with kid gloves because of his father. Plain and simple.

But what angers me further is how they would try to stop an agent who was merely doing his job in reporting on the matter and attempting to get to the bottom of the situation. That’s like a waiter spilling a mess on a floor, then being yelled at when he tries to clean it up. Does that make sense to anyone else?

I do hope something comes from this. Obviously, Hunter Biden is in the clear because ol’ Joe couldn’t watch his son go to jail. But I hope Patel and the FBI take a closer look and see just how much the agency was messing up under the Biden regime. And, for that matter, work with the House Judiciary GOP into some form of investigation.

Once again, no one is above the law. Not even Daddy’s little boy. If something was atrocious here – and it sure smells like it was – then justice must be served. Plain and simple.