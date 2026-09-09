New Karmelo Anthony Texts Reveal the Racist, Violent History Jurors Never Saw

Karmelo Anthony was convicted in June and sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. His lawyers tried to get him a new trial, but last month a Texas judge rejected that appeal.

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Some of Anthony's leftist defenders have justified a new trial by claiming he was convicted by an all-white jury. That claim is false. If anything, we’re learning just how dangerous he really was, and that the 35-year sentence he got was way, way, way too short.

“Karmelo Anthony posed with guns and went on racist, violent rants over text messages before he fatally stabbed Austin Metcalf, according to a trove of newly unearthed documents,” the New York Post reported Wednesday. “The 75-page dossier offers insight into Anthony’s disturbing past — and was never revealed to jurors during his murder trial as part of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between prosecutors and his defense team.”

Because of that agreement, jurors never saw the screenshot from a video from November 2024, roughly five months before he murdered Metcalf, in which Anthony was seen flashing a handgun. They also never saw the photograph from May 5, 2024, in which a 16-year-old Anthony was holding an AK-47-type rifle beside three other teenage boy, or the video from January 4, 2025, in which Anthony aimed a gun at an unidentified residence before fleeing.

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They also never saw the texts. One week before the killing, Anthony, who is black, sent his girlfriend, Valeria Perez, a series of messages dripping with hatred toward black people. "I f*****g despise b*****s," he wrote, according to a screenshot of the exchange. In another message, he wrote, "F*****g n*****s. They need to go die." In a June 2021 rant to a friend, Anthony wrote, "These f*****g gay people are f*****g everything up," and said he hated then-President Joe Biden for being "Gay ASB."

The text messages also revealed Anthony’s alleged criminal activity and his increasingly violent behavior before the stabbing. In one text from October 2024, he told Perez he “might gt [go to] jail” after claiming he broke into a neighbor’s home and stole a watch. The next month, he bragged to his girlfriend about bringing a gun and knife to school. Anthony was convicted and sentenced 35 years in prison — but appealed the conviction and asked for a new trial, which a Texas judge denied.

Last month, during Anthony’s appeal hearing, Collin County Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye set out the timeline. On the day of the murder, April 2, 2025, Anthony’s former girlfriend told an assistant principal that Anthony had been stalking her following their breakup and that he was deeply interested in fights, guns and knives; he had sent her a picture of a knife together with the message “I’m low key on the verge.” Wirskye referred to Anthony’s mental condition that day by saying that “he was spiraling.”

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A few hours later, Anthony stabbed Metcalf, a junior at Memorial High School, to death with a wound to the chest under a tent at the track meet.

What really sickens me is the way Anthony’s family is turning this situation into a grift. Playing on racial grievances, they’re raising money on GiveSendGo, aiming to raise $250,000.

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