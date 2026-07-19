Sunny Hostin Blasted Privilege for Years, Then Got Caught Using Her Own

Sunny Hostin has built a nice little side career out of diagnosing other people's privilege. So when police caught her 24-year-old son wandering around active Metro-North railroad tracks in New Rochelle last month, you'd think the The View co-host and former federal prosecutor would have let the process play out. Instead, bodycam footage shows her doing exactly the thing she's spent years telling America is a problem when other people do it.

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Court records and bodycam footage make it clear that Hostin’s son, Gabriel, was in violation of posted no-trespassing signs along the tracks near 24 Station Plaza on June 16. He told officers he'd been out for a run and slipped through a gate near the tracks that he found standing open.

His mother was on the phone with him during the stop, and she wasted no time trying to use her privilege to get him off the hook. "I'm a former federal prosecutor," Sunny Hostin told the officers, and then she said it again, and again, for good measure. She also made sure they knew she co-hosts The View, that her son has no criminal record, that he's a Harvard graduate, and that he spends his time teaching 4th-grade geometry to kids in the South Bronx. It was an innocent mistake, she insisted, and her son simply isn't the type who gets into trouble.

My reporting was correct. We now have the body cam footage of Sunny Hostin. She immediately tries to leverage her status to get her son out of trouble, and mentions he’s a Harvard graduate. What kind of Harvard graduate can’t read No Trespassing signs? pic.twitter.com/QhaeM1oLBo https://t.co/j5qCn7BSoM — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) July 19, 2026

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The officers were not moved enough to let it go entirely. Gabriel was issued a citation for criminal trespass, an offense that officers noted could have resulted in his arrest rather than a ticket. They explained his position on the tracks technically qualified as an arrestable offense, but they downgraded the charge because he'd been in the right-of-way rather than the more dangerous area between the rails. His cooperation and clean record helped, too.

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Gabriel is due back in court in New Rochelle on July 31, and it appears Mommy is representing him.

Here's what makes this so rich. In 2024, Hostin accused WNBA star Caitlin Clark of benefiting from privilege, telling viewers, "I do think that there is a thing called pretty privilege. There is a thing called White privilege. There is a thing called tall privilege, and we have to acknowledge that, and so part of it is about race, because if you think about the Brittney Griners of the world, why did she have to go to play in Russia? Because they wouldn't pay her." Back in 2019, during the college admissions scandal, Hostin was furious that Felicity Huffman asked a judge for leniency, saying, "She had wealth, privilege and a platform, and she didn't use it appropriately."

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It’s funny how privilege only looks ugly when someone else is holding it, isn’t it? The moment her own son needed a break, Hostin reached straight for the very cocktail of advantages she's blasted others for using.

She wants you to believe Caitlin Clark benefits from being pretty, white, and tall. She wants you to notice when Felicity Huffman's money buys her a lighter sentence. She just doesn't want you noticing when she plays the “Do You Know Who I Am?” Card to get her son out of trouble.

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