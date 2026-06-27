Trump Just Declared War on the 'Godless Communists' Trying to Take Over America

Matt Margolis | 10:10 AM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump used a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference in Washington on Friday to put the country on notice: He is treating the rise of Mamdani-aligned politicians in New York as proof that a communist movement has taken root inside the Democrat Party, and he intends to fight it.

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The speech, delivered to a room of religious conservatives, blended a defense of Christianity abroad with a direct warning about the ideological direction of the American left at home. Trump didn't hedge about how seriously he views the threat.

"This is the most serious threat to our country since its existence," Trump said.

He tied that warning to America's 250th anniversary, lamenting that instead of celebrating the nation's founding and its religious roots, the country is once again fighting for its foundations. Trump argued that communist movements have always targeted faith, and Christianity specifically, as an obstacle to their ideology.

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"These ruthless communists will attack all religions, but in particular Christianity," Trump said. "All communist countries attack religions violently as part of their deal."

Trump pointed to American military action overseas as evidence of his administration's commitment to defending persecuted Christians, citing recent strikes in Nigeria.

"We recently struck Nigeria and largely ended the slaughter of great Christian populations," Trump said.

He also warned that the same forces threatening Christians abroad are working to import that model into the United States, framing the fight as existential for religious freedom at home.

"They will close your churches in this country," Trump said. "They want to end religion. They have to end religion because their ideology doesn't work."

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Trump then directly addressed the recent victories of Mamdani-aligned candidates who won office in New York's elections. Trump didn't describe them as ordinary leftists. He described them as something categorically different from the Democrat Party of the past.

"These are not Social Democrats," Trump said. "These are hardcore godless communists. They're godless communists.”

Trump's deeper criticism was for the Democrat Party leadership that he says is too afraid to confront them. He singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other establishment Democrats as unwilling to push back against the party's leftward lurch, suggesting fear of losing elections has paralyzed any meaningful resistance.

"If they fought them the way they fight Republicans or the way they fight me, they'd be victorious against the communists," Trump said. "But they don't have the courage to do so."

That is the heart of Trump's warning, and it's worth taking seriously regardless of how one feels about him personally. He isn't simply mocking Democrats for losing ground to their own base. He's arguing that the party's most prominent leaders recognize the radicalism in their ranks and are too afraid to stop it, which functionally clears the path for a more extreme movement to consolidate power.

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New York's election results gave Trump the opening to make that case in stark terms, and he took it. Whether the Mamdani model spreads to other cities and states remains to be seen, but Trump made clear in Washington that he isn't waiting to find out. He is framing the fight ahead as a defense of religious liberty and the country's founding principles, not just a partisan skirmish.

Trump's challenge to Democrat Party leadership is straightforward: confront this movement honestly, or be replaced by it. Based on Friday's speech, he's betting they won't.

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK

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