This Was One of the Most Painfully Awkward CNN Exchanges Ever

When Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) appeared on CNN's The Arena with anchor Kasie Hunt, the conversation went somewhere cable news rarely goes. Hunt brought up Graham Platner, the Democrat on the verge of winning Maine's Democrat Senate primary.

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Hunt asked directly: Does Fetterman think Maine voters should back Republican Sen. Susan Collins over Platner if that becomes the general election matchup?

"I mean, that's — I mean, clearly, P-Hustle is going to be the guy that the Democrats are going to pick on Tuesday," Fetterman said. "And now I think people have — well, agree. You know, at least at least in the caucus. They're all aware that he had a Nazi tattoo and he has been a membership at the Kik, the Kik online community and dropping, you know, texts and d**k pics and other things with women up as last year. And now, as the New York Times pointed out yesterday, he's had an abusive history of women that he dated. So people have the opportunity to evaluate, you know his — his credentials and his behavior and the things that he's been saying online for — for a while, whether it's slandering American soldiers and saying other things."

Hunt circled back on the explicit content claim, asking whether Senate Democrats had actually discussed Platner sending graphic messages. Fetterman clarified he wasn't claiming that came up in a lunch meeting. He was just getting started.

"A guy, a guy that he talked about and described d **k s," Fetterman said. "You know, he's already done that in his — his writings and when he would used to sit in the port-a-potties, you know he would say that he would want to m********e in them and describe those things."

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It’s not every day this happens on cable news, and Hunt was justifiably taken aback. "Glad my children aren't old enough to watch this show," she said.

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And that’s kind of the point, isn’t it? This is the Democrat nominee in Maine. A man with a Nazi tattoo, a decade on a platform known for being a haven for predators targeting children, a paper trail of graphic writings, and multiple women alleging abusive behavior. And the party is about to hand him a Senate nomination?

Fetterman then reiterated his challenge to Platner.

"I had invited P-Hustle," Fetterman said. "He could just — he could just submit all of the messages that he sent to the dozen women last year. He could confirm that he is not sending those images and he really should really confirm that — that all of those people that he was engaging in that were at least 18 years or older."

Hunt asked Fetterman if he knew that Platner might have exchanged explicit content with minors. Fetterman doesn’t, and that’s the point. The onus should be on Platner to prove he hasn’t.

"I know we all understand that candidates have baggage, but in his case, he is baggage that happens to be a candidate," Fetterman said. "You know, incidentally."

CNN’s Kasie Hunt looked visibly uncomfortable as Senator Fetterman blew the whistle on Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner’s past behavior.



It was when Fetterman dropped the term “dick pics” that Hunt began to unravel.



HUNT: “Let me follow up on something you said there,… pic.twitter.com/X74skz73yE — Overton (@overton_news) June 5, 2026

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In fact, Fetterman made clear his loyalty stays with the Democrat Party even while torching the Maine nominee. He called Maine "quite an outlier" and pointed to Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden as the Democrats who deserved this shot. He also said Platner "has consistently been lying to the Democrats," including his D.C. visit just days before the interview, where Platner promised no more scandals… right before the New York Times dropped its report.

Fetterman has a point. The Maine primary is Tuesday, and Maine voters know exactly who Platner is. Now it's on them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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