‘This Is Not the First Time’: Trump Says WHCD Shooting Was Another Assassination Attempt

During the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, an as-yet-unidentified shooter fired multiple rounds in an entrance area near the event at the Washington Hilton, prompting Secret Service agents to evacuate President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other officials, like House Speaker Mike Johnson, to safety. There have been conflicting reports, but it appears that the shooter was neutralized and detained, and a Secret Service agent was shot, but was wearing protective gear. No injuries were confirmed among attendees, who sheltered under tables amid chaos.

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President Trump had wanted to resume the dinner, but the event was ultimately canceled. But Trump did give a press conference soon after returning to the White House. Flanked by FBI Director Kash Patel and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Trump began by quipping that what happened was “very unexpected” but also “ incredibly acted upon by Secret Service and law enforcement.”

“And this was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press,” he continued. "And in a certain way it did, because the fact that they just unified... I saw a room that was just totally unified. It was, in one way, very beautiful. A very beautiful thing to see.”

He then offered details about what happened. “A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service, and they acted very quickly."

Trump wasted little time before announcing he had ordered surveillance footage of the attack released publicly, a move consistent with his administration's stated commitment to transparency.

"And I've just released, for purposes of transparency, clarity, I've ordered it to be put out. You probably have it by now, put out on Truth, and put out on many other platforms. A tape showing the violence of this thug that attacked our Constitution, and also showing how quickly Secret Service and law enforcement acted on our country's behalf."

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As for the Secret Service agent who took a bullet, Trump revealed he had spoken with the agent directly.

"Really did a great job. One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing, obviously, a very good bulletproof vest. He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great. He's great shape. He has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him, and he's a very proud guy. He's very proud of what he does, Secret Service agent."

Trump also used the moment to point out that the incident is further proof that the White House ballroom project is very much needed.

“I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room, and it's much more secure. It's drone-proof, it's bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That's why Secret Service, that's why the military are demanding it."

He pressed the point further: "They've wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons. But today's, uh, a little bit different because today we need levels of security that probably nobody's ever seen before."

Trump made that abundantly clear without being subtle about it, that the Washington Hilton isn’t secure enough. “It's not a particularly secure building.”

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From there, Trump made it clear that he saw this as another assassination attempt.

"So, as you know, this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill. In Butler, Pennsylvania, less than two years ago, you know, all know that story. And in Palm Beach, Florida, a few months after that, we came close. We really had, again, we had some great work done by law enforcement."

Trump then issued what amounted to a direct appeal to the country.

"But in light of this evening's events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully. We have to, we have to resolve our differences. I will say, you had Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals and progressives. Those words are interchangeable perhaps, but maybe they're not. But yet everybody in that room, big crowd, record-setting crowd. There was a record-setting group of people, and there was a tremendous amount of love and coming together. I watched. I watched, and I was very, very impressed by that."

He also confirmed that he, Melania, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were all evacuated quickly, crediting the speed and professionalism of the Secret Service response. When it came to Hegseth, Trump couldn't resist a jab wrapped in a compliment.

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🚨 Trump SPEAKS OUT After Assassination Attempt At The White House Correspondence Dinner



"That was very unexpected... This thug attacked our Constitution." https://t.co/AD36Sk1ZTI pic.twitter.com/w9kpLtz23P — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) April 26, 2026

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel also spoke, and Trump later returned to the podium to answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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