UPDATED: Shots Fired at Correspondents Dinner, Shooter Neutralized, Trump Evacuated

Catherine Salgado | 9:06 PM on April 25, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

UPDATE, 9:26 p.m. Eastern: President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social:

UPDATE, 9:20 p.m. Eastern: Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich is reporting that the would-be shooter tried to get into the hotel with a gun, but the "counter assault team did their job."

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U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says Interim Chief of Police of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Jeffrey Carroll is heading over to take charge of the investigation and that Mayor Muriel Bowser is also coming.

Original story:

The shooter who fired off multiple rounds at the White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday evening is reportedly dead, and Secret Service agents successfully took President Donald Trump off the stage to safety. Fox News announced around 9 p.m. EDT that Trump was going to return, and the dinner could go on as planned.

CNN's Scott Jennings relayed the report from his network's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, who confirmed that the shooter is dead. Jennings also shared video footage of the stage and Secret Service rushing Trump out after the shots went off. Fox News' Bret Baier, who was at the dinner, just reported live that the threat is neutralized, and people are exiting the building. Fox News, however, said that the shooter might have been detained rather than shot.

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The shooter seemingly did not fire in the main area where the dinner was happening. Baier said he thought the shots came from a "light box" in a sort of entrance area. It is not clear what that means. Baier did not confirm that the shooter was dead and said that information was still sparse. Security was searching room to room.

Recommended: Bus Crash Injures 23 Near Pentagon, Including DOW Employees

The mainstream media have, of course, been encouraging violent hatred against President Trump for years with their extreme rhetoric framing him as worse than Hitler and the KKK. Perhaps they will be less extreme in their language now that they themselves faced such a potentially deadly situation.

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An announcement made live on stage, streamed by Fox News at about 9 p.m. EDT, indicated that the press is not being told to leave the building. 

This is a developing story.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WHITE HOUSE

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