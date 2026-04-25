UPDATED: Shots Fired at Correspondents Dinner, Shooter Neutralized, Trump Evacuated

UPDATE, 9:26 p.m. Eastern: President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social:

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UPDATE, 9:20 p.m. Eastern: Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich is reporting that the would-be shooter tried to get into the hotel with a gun, but the "counter assault team did their job."

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Hello from backstage.



We’re in a hold behind the stage right now. Staff are going out to reset the head table.



POTUS never left and is down the hall from me. He wants the show to go on.



We’re told by his detail someone tried to get through the mags with a gun. The counter… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 26, 2026

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro says Interim Chief of Police of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Jeffrey Carroll is heading over to take charge of the investigation and that Mayor Muriel Bowser is also coming.

Original story:

The shooter who fired off multiple rounds at the White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday evening is reportedly dead, and Secret Service agents successfully took President Donald Trump off the stage to safety. Fox News announced around 9 p.m. EDT that Trump was going to return, and the dinner could go on as planned.

CNN's Scott Jennings relayed the report from his network's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, who confirmed that the shooter is dead. Jennings also shared video footage of the stage and Secret Service rushing Trump out after the shots went off. Fox News' Bret Baier, who was at the dinner, just reported live that the threat is neutralized, and people are exiting the building. Fox News, however, said that the shooter might have been detained rather than shot.

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WATCH as POTUS is evacuated👇 pic.twitter.com/KtWFfZicxn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

WHAT JUST HAPPENED AT WHCD;



Trump was introduced with First Lady 15 mins ish ago



Five or so mins after he was seated shots range out: POP POP POP POP. Sounds like five to me where I’m sitting.



Everyone immediately hit the floor.



Secret Service immediately took POTUS out… — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2026

The shooter seemingly did not fire in the main area where the dinner was happening. Baier said he thought the shots came from a "light box" in a sort of entrance area. It is not clear what that means. Baier did not confirm that the shooter was dead and said that information was still sparse. Security was searching room to room.

Security officials evacuate U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as a shooter opens fire during the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst pic.twitter.com/kWi095Qwwb — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 26, 2026

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The mainstream media have, of course, been encouraging violent hatred against President Trump for years with their extreme rhetoric framing him as worse than Hitler and the KKK. Perhaps they will be less extreme in their language now that they themselves faced such a potentially deadly situation.

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#URGENTE | Disparos en la cena de corresponsales de la Casa Blanca. El atacante fue dado de baja. Trump fue evacuado. pic.twitter.com/cZwazPwkZo — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) April 26, 2026

An announcement made live on stage, streamed by Fox News at about 9 p.m. EDT, indicated that the press is not being told to leave the building.

This is a developing story.

Update from the Washington Hilton pic.twitter.com/4vx3A1iWmw — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 26, 2026

JUST IN: CNN’s Wolf Blitzer says he was just feet away from the White House Correspondents dinner shooter, says he was thrown to the ground by a police officer.



“It was a very, very serious weapon, he starts shooting.”



“I happened to been a few feet away from him as he was… pic.twitter.com/6ajscWy7Q9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2026

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