Bus Crash Injures 23 Near Pentagon, Including DOW Employees

A bus crash on Friday in Washington, D.C. has reportedly injured almost two dozen people, including ten Department of War personnel.

ABC7 News, the local affiliate, clarified that two commuter buses — apparently an OmniRide and a Fairfax Connector transit bus — collided near the Pentagon Metro Station's south parking lot. The bus crash happened just after a separate incident in which a bus caught fire. The Epoch Times reported that a fire occurred in the 9th Street Tunnel, and that the tunnel was closed as of Friday evening. That fire apparently happened because the bus was a hybrid, and electric cars and hybrids are more prone to engine Infernos.

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The DOW-involved crash was closer to the U.S. military’s headquarters. ABC7 spoke with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA), which stated that the collision happened before 7:30 a.m. on April 24, which would explain why there were ten Department of War (DOW) employees on the buses. The passengers were apparently on their way to work.

The PFPA also evidently told the local affiliate that five passengers received treatment at the scene of the crash, and 18 went to hospitals for more intense evaluation and treatment. As the collision happened while the buses were going at low speeds, it seems there were no critical injuries. “The Pentagon Force Protection Agency requests that the public avoid the area while first responders treat the injured and officials conduct the investigation,” officials said.

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Officials did not report any deaths as a result of the crash. It does not appear that any names of those involved are public.

As mentioned above, the bus crash followed another disturbing accident involving a bus in our nation’s capital. From ABC7 News:

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The bus driver was not injured, and other vehicles in the tunnel were evacuated. Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said the bus that caught fire was a hybrid diesel vehicle. It, along with the 31 other buses with a model year from 2015 to 2018, has been removed from service…Officials said the fire is extinguished, though crews are still working to find a cause for the fire. Clarke said the transit agency is also responding to the incident.

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One of the disasters that climate alarmist radicals never tell people when they are pushing electric vehicle mandates is that EVs and even hybrids are more likely to explode and catch fire. Indeed, Autopost ranked hybrids as the most prone to fire out of all the vehicle types.

Washington Bus Fire Causes 9th Street Tunnel Closure



Smoke was seen rising from the 9th Street tunnel in Washington on April 23 after a bus caught fire while inside. pic.twitter.com/fMUkmDeycO — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 25, 2026

It is not clear if officials had reopened the tunnel as of Saturday morning. The D.C. Department of Transportation’s Sharon Kershbaum said, “The tunnel inspection team will be making sure that the panels on the wall and ceiling are secure. That inspection will take about four hours. We know the ventilation system's working so at least the air is clear. Our inspectors need the time to just really check on everything.” Details remain sparse.

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