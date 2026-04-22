Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Revealed the Dems’ Plan to Weaponize Government

Hakeem Jeffries just handed Republicans a preview of the Democratic Party's 2026 playbook — and it has nothing to do with governing.

When Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel announced an 11-count federal indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center for wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, you might have expected the House Democratic leader to at least acknowledge the seriousness of the charges. These are, after all, real crimes. Instead, Jeffries went straight to social media and whined like a baby.

Advertisement

"The so-called indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center announced by Todd Blanche and Kash Patel is baseless and illegitimate," Jeffries said. "These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us. And all of them will be held accountable for their corrupt behavior no matter what it takes."

The so-called indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center announced by Todd Blanche and Kash Patel is baseless and illegitimate.



These partisan hacks who continue to weaponize the criminal justice system against perceived opponents will never intimidate us.



And all of… — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) April 21, 2026

That last line deserves a second read: "All of them will be held accountable... no matter what it takes." Not a word about whether the charges might actually be true. Just a cold, barely veiled promise of retribution the moment Democrats get enough power to act on it.

Here's what Jeffries chose to ignore: the indictment alleges that the SPLC raised money by telling donors it was fighting extremist groups — the KKK, the Aryan Nation, the National Alliance — while quietly funneling portions of those donations back to paid "informants" embedded inside those very organizations.

Advertisement

It’s so funny when Jeffries says things like “so-called indictment” as if the indictment isn’t real. It’s very real. Like every other indictment, it took a federal grand jury — ordinary citizens, not Trump appointees — reviewing evidence and authorizing 11 criminal counts. Calling that "baseless” and “illegitimate" is just moronic.

But, of course, the bigger issue here is that Jeffries never once addressed the actual allegations. No outrage that money raised to fight racism may have been padding the pockets of someone who helped organize a white supremacist march. No acknowledgment that donors who wrote checks to "fight hate" might deserve answers about where their money actually went. Just a reflexive defense of the institution and a threat against the officials who dared to bring the case. His use of "us" — "will never intimidate us" — tells you everything you need to know about where he stands. The SPLC isn't a defendant to him. It's a teammate.

And still, the real story beneath the indictment news is that Jeffries wasn’t just defending the SPLC — he’s signaling exactly what Democrats will do if they win back the House. Jeffries' vow that Trump-aligned DOJ and FBI officials will be "held accountable" isn't meaningless political rhetoric. It's a promise of retribution… for the crime of holding actual criminals accountable.

Advertisement

This is what the Democrats are promising upon their return to power. Investigations, impeachment threats, and retribution hearings — not legislation, not reform. Democrats love to accuse Republicans of weaponizing the government, but of course, it’s just projection. It always is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.