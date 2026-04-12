Did Eric Swalwell Accidentally Prove He's Guilty of Sexual Assault?

Despite being accused of sexual assault by multiple women, Rep. Eric Swalwell wants you to believe he's the victim here. He released a video statement on Friday, calling them politically motivated lies timed to kneecap the front-runner in the California gubernatorial election. In politics, anything is possible. As you know, President Donald Trump has been the target of multiple false accusations.

Advertisement

But Swalwell may have accidentally revealed that the allegations are true.

As we've previously reported, Swalwell's attorney, Elias Dabaie, was already firing off cease-and-desist letters to his accusers on Thursday, a full day before CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle published their damning reports.

A former staffer says Swalwell twice had sex with her when she was extremely drunk, including a 2024 encounter she describes as rape that left her bruised and bleeding. Another woman says that after he cultivated her political ambitions online, he got her intoxicated during a 2025 visit, kissed and groped her without consent at a bar, and that she later found herself in his hotel room with only blurred memories of what had happened.

ICYMI: A CNN Anchor Just Torched the Left’s Favorite Narrative About Trump

Social media creator Ally Sammarco says that after she messaged him about politics, he moved their chats to Snapchat and began sending unsolicited nude photos while hinting he could boost her career. Another woman, a marketing professional, says he slid into her DMs after she liked his posts. Once the conversation shifted to Snapchat he persistently requested swimsuit and nude photos, and sent her multiple unsolicited nude videos over several years, behavior she says left her feeling degraded and ashamed.

Advertisement

The letters from Swalwell’s lawyer called the women's accounts "false," demanded that they retract their statements, and threatened legal action if they continued to speak. Standard damage control, right?

But Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist and former DNC national field director, has raised a very interesting and telling point. His wife is Ally Sammarco.

“A number of women received cease-and-desist letters from Eric Swalwell. My wife did not,” he noted in a post on X. “Every woman involved, except my wife who went on the record, has remained anonymous. So here’s the question no one can ignore: how did he know who to send those letters to if they were anonymous?”

I just want to make one final point tonight. A number of women received cease-and-desist letters from Eric Swalwell. My wife did not. Every woman involved, except my wife who went on the record, has remained anonymous. So here’s the question no one can ignore: how did he know who… — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 12, 2026

If these women were truly strangers spinning fabricated stories, Parkhomenko argues that Swalwell's lawyer wouldn't have known their names or where to send the letters. The cease-and-desist strategy was designed to silence people before the stories broke — which means someone on Swalwell's side knew exactly who they were. That kind of knowledge doesn't come from thin air. It comes from experience. On top of that, CNN found corroboration for key elements of all of the women's claims.

Advertisement

Eric Swalwell can deny the claims all he wants, but he clearly knew who the victims were, even though their names aren’t public. CNN even reported that the anonymous accusers “asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation by Swalwell or professional consequences for speaking out against him.”

Yet he knew exactly who they were.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!