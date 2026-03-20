BREAKING: Chuck Norris Dies at 86

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist and action star who embodied American toughness for generations, died Thursday morning at age 86. His family announced the news on Friday in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

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"It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the statement reads. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family. He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Related: Strength Has Limits, Even for Chuck Norris

The statement continued, "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

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PJ Media previously reported that Norris had faced a medical emergency in Hawaii on Thursday, though details were limited. As my colleague David Manney explained, Chuck Norris’s legacy rests on the fusion of real-world martial arts dominance and a carefully lived image of unshakable strength that later evolved into modern folklore.

Chuck Norris, 86, hospitalized in Hawaii after a medical emergencypic.twitter.com/soSklwhAY7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 19, 2026

Before Hollywood, Norris was a martial arts champion and developed his own fighting style, grounding his reputation in discipline and competitive success. That eventually turned into a film and television career. Celebrity made Norris into an enduring action icon whose onscreen toughness closely matched his offscreen persona: controlled, steady, and relentlessly driven. That reputation continued well after his effective retirement from Hollywood, turning him into a meme built on his status as a good-humored, larger‑than‑life figure.

Norris was also a conservative, involved in Republican politics, and a supporter of President Donald Trump.

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