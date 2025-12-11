CNBC Admits That Biden Owns the Affordability Crisis: ‘Full Stop.’

Matt Margolis | 10:27 AM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

After four years of pretending Joe Biden’s economy was excellent, and even trying to convince voters that prices were going down on his watch, Democrats are still gaslighting the public, trying to pin inflation and the affordability crisis on Donald Trump. Something tells me that’s not going to work out any better for them. Even CNBC is now openly declaring that Biden owns the affordability crisis crushing American families.

Advertisement

During a Wednesday morning Squawk Box segment, host Joe Kernen was unambiguous about who's to blame for sky-high prices.

"The affordability issue is from the 22% increase in prices and inflation under Biden, there's just — full stop, right there. That's the affordability issue — and you gotta be able to explain that," Kernen said.

Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton, appearing alongside him, didn't hesitate to agree. "That's right," Clayton replied, making it clear the roots of today's economic pain run straight back to Biden's time in office.

Clayton went further, noting that Trump and his economic team, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at the helm, fully grasp the magnitude of the problem they inherited.

“And look, I think that with the economic team, President Trump and the economic team led by Scott Bessent, you have people who very much understand this. And it was a… they were thrown, what I would say, the worst economy for the average American in my adult lifetime, in terms of like you said, the incredible increase in prices at the household,” he said.

That's a damning assessment of Biden's legacy from someone who knows the financial system inside and out.

Advertisement

Related: Has the White House Found Its Secret Weapon in Its Affordability Pitch?

Politically speaking, there’s only so long that an administration can point to the previous administration. But the good news for Trump is that while some prices remain stubbornly high, there are early signs of relief.

Gas prices are trending downward, and the Trump administration is methodically dismantling Biden's costly "green" energy regulations. One major target is Biden’s absurd Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which have driven up vehicle prices by forcing manufacturers to meet unrealistic fuel-economy targets. 

During a recent appearance on Fox Business with Larry Kudlow, NEC Director Kevin Hassett explained how rolling back these rules will directly benefit consumers. 

“We just had an event with the president, where we were talking about CAFE standards. You know, the Biden administration was saying that cars had to have 51 miles per gallon, which meant they're going to be really expensive electric things. And, you know, President Trump waived that, and that's gonna reduce the price of cars by, we estimate, between $1 and $2,000 for the typical car." Hassett said. “And so that's the kind of thing that lowers prices and makes lives better.”

Advertisement

The broader strategy is straightforward: cut regulations, lower energy costs, and let the market breathe, which is basically the exact opposite of what Biden did. Biden's regulatory obsession didn't just slow economic growth; it made everyday life unaffordable for millions of Americans. 

The 22% price increase Kernen mentioned isn't some abstract statistic. It's the difference between families making ends meet and families drowning in debt. And many Americans felt that, and that’s why Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

The affordability debate has become a defining issue of the moment, and Biden's record is indefensible. Democrats can try to blame Trump all they want, but the numbers don't lie. When even CNBC hosts are laying it out this bluntly, the narrative has shifted. Biden owns this crisis, and Trump is working to fix it.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GREEN ENERGY INFLATION JOE BIDEN

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: 'What, Me Worry?' — Taking the Alfred E. Neuman Approach to 2026 Stephen Kruiser
Blue State Govs Are Blocking ‘No Tax on Tips’ for Their Constituents to Resist Trump Matt Margolis
What’s in an (Indigenous) Name? Canada’s Latest Scandal David Solway
PROOF: AI Admits to LYING about Islam Raymond Ibrahim
Has the White House Found Its Secret Weapon in Its Affordability Pitch? Matt Margolis
BUY. PHYSICAL. MEDIA. Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Faith All Over the Place, Episode 22: The Annual Trashing of Secular Holiday Music
Dem Rep Hank Johnson (Yeah, the Guam Capsizing Guy) Calls America ‘the Great Satan’
Dem Media Lapdogs Will Never Understand That the GOP Isn't a Hive Mind
Advertisement