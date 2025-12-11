Has the White House Found Its Secret Weapon in Its Affordability Pitch?

After months of Democrats trying to rewrite economic history, the Trump administration seems ready to counterpunch — and hard. The political left spent the better part of four years insisting that inflation was “transitory,” pretending that grocery prices were falling as Americans emptied their wallets faster than ever. Now they’re trying to flip the script, claiming the high cost of goods somehow belongs to Donald Trump, even though he inherited Joe Biden’s mess. But the White House isn’t leaving that narrative unchallenged.

Advertisement

Enter JD Vance.

The vice president is hitting the road, starting in Pennsylvania, to make sure voters hear the truth about what the administration is doing to make life affordable again. On Dec. 16, Vance will deliver a speech near Allentown, following up on Trump’s own rally in Wilkes-Barre just a week earlier. That event marked the beginning of a year-long tour addressing affordability, a campaign designed to remind Americans who spent the last four years telling them inflation was under control when it really wasn’t, and who is actually doing something about it.

“President Trump has made enormous strides in reversing the affordability crisis left behind by Democrats. From the historic working families tax cuts to over $18 trillion worth of investment in America, the benefits of the Trump economic agenda have only begun to kick in, and there is more work to be done in the new year,” a spokesperson for Vance said in a statement.

The statement went on to stress that “making America affordable again” remains the administration’s top domestic priority. Simple. Direct. And very on-brand for a president who believes government should work for the people who actually pay for it. Republicans certainly love Trump, but Vance has been a key messenger of the administration.

Advertisement

Related: Blue State Govs Are Blocking ‘No Tax on Tips’ for Their Constituents to Resist Trump

“For people now that maybe are still suffering from the Biden-Harris economic hangover, when do we really see the engine of the economy start to take off?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Vance last month in an interview.

“Well, some of it’s already started, Sean, but some of it is going to take a long time because we inherited a disaster,” Vance replied. “We inherited the highest peacetime debt and deficits in the history of the United States of America. We inherited the worst inflation crisis in — in at least the last 40 years and I think probably longer. So, a lot of Americans, when we took over, they were struggling. They either were underemployed, or they didn’t have a job altogether. Their wages had been stagnant. And the president of United States said the most important thing that we have to fix is for people to be able to live a good life.”

Vance continued, “We need — we need a good job to pay good wages. We need people to be able to go to the grocery store and actually buy what they need for their family. That takes a little bit of time.”

I suspect that the White House believes his down-to-earth style resonates with the same working- and middle-class voters who powered Trump’s 2024 victory. He can make complicated policy sound personal, connecting broader economic factors to family grocery bills, rent payments, and gas prices.

Advertisement

Biden’s “Bidenomics” experiment failed because it was built on denial. But Trump’s “Make America Affordable Again” message can be effective as long as people see results. The secret weapon has been unveiled; if the White House deploys Vance nationwide, Democrats should be nervous.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!