GOP Congressman Destroyed Wolf Blitzer Over Trump’s Drug Strikes

The mainstream media is desperately trying to manufacture a scandal around President Trump's anti-drug operations. They’re learning the hard way that they got nothing. In fact, they deliberately ignored similar — and far more questionable — actions whenever a Democrat was president.

On CNN's The Situation Room, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) called out this blatant double standard. He reminded Wolf Blitzer that the Obama administration routinely launched drone strikes against terrorist targets without facing anywhere near this level of scrutiny. The hypocrisy is stunning when you consider that Obama ordered hundreds of drone strikes without congressional approval, including one in December 2013 that killed at least 12 people at a Yemeni wedding party. Human Rights Watch concluded that "some, if not all, those killed and wounded were civilians.” Yet, the Obama administration faced no serious consequences, and the media barely raised an eyebrow. They certainly didn’t accuse Barack Obama of war crimes.

Gimenez, a key member of the House Armed Services Committee, appeared on CNN to discuss the recent strikes against drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean. When Blitzer pressed him on whether it was legal to kill survivors clinging to a damaged boat, Gimenez wasn't having it. "I didn't see this kind of scrutiny when the Obama administration was launching drone strikes against terrorist organizations in the Middle East," Gimenez fired back. "I mean, that happened all the time, okay? And so, you know, I didn't see this kind of scrutiny about the survivors, et cetera. These are terrorists."

The congressman's point hits at the heart of the media's selective outrage. Under Obama, the United States conducted hundreds of drone strikes that killed hundreds of civilians across Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen. In fact, Obama launched ten times more drone strikes than George W. Bush, yet faced minimal pushback from the same outlets now hyperventilating over Trump's actions against narco-terrorists.

During the interview, Blitzer tried to paint the follow-up strike on the damaged drug boat as potentially being a "war crime," asking repeatedly whether it was "questionable" to kill survivors. Gimenez methodically explained the nature of military operations, noting that War Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized kinetic strikes against terrorist organizations bringing drugs that "have the capacity to kill hundreds of Americans." The congressman explained that once the mission was authorized to destroy the boat and prevent drugs from reaching American shores, Admiral Frank Bradley had operational authority to determine how to carry out that mission. "I'm confident that the admiral thought he was carrying out his mission," Gimenez stated.

Gimenez wasn't about to let CNN's double standard slide, and explained to Blitzer what is what.

"These are terrorists, okay? These are absolute terrorists," he emphasized. "They're bringing poison into the United States. They have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. And we need to understand that [they] killed far more Americans than Al-Qaeda." He concluded forcefully, "And so, I have no problem with the kinetic strikes that are happening in the Caribbean, killing and destroying the drugs that are killing American citizens, have been killing American citizens for years."

Congressman Carlos Gimenez nuked Wolf Blitzer live on CNN over the Venezuelan strikes.



Blitzer used the moment to question the legality of striking the narco traffickers...but @RepCarlos didn’t flinch.



He fired straight back.



BLITZER: “Why is it questionable…to order a strike… pic.twitter.com/adcpMOZbqq — Overton (@overton_news) December 2, 2025

Obama got a pass for his drone strikes — even after he killed those wedding guests. Yet Trump faces wall-to-wall condemnation for targeting narcoterrorists responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. Can you hate the media more for its blatant bias?

