Jay Leno Drops a Truth Bomb on Comedy

Jay Leno figured out what audiences actually want, and it turns out they want to laugh without the political sermon. I know, shocking, right? The 75-year-old comedian and former Tonight Show host has been on tour with his stand-up act, and he made a wise decision a while back that is paying off: He ditched the political material entirely, and the results speak for themselves.

During a recent appearance on NBC's Today with Hoda Kotb, Leno laid out his strategy in plain terms. He took politics completely out of his comedy routine while performing across the country. The results speak for themselves: Ticket sales jumped by 20-30%. The reason is simple. Nobody wants a lecture when they show up for a comedy show.

The choice was practical, not ideological. When you’re playing all over the country, you’re going to have politically mixed audiences. Coincidentally, I recently bought tickets to see Leno in Niagara Falls next year, and one of the reasons I had no qualms about buying the tickets is that I know he doesn’t want to alienate half his audience.

Leno estimates that roughly a third of any given crowd is going to disagree with whatever political stance a comedian takes. So why alienate them? Late-night TV is different. On television, you can tailor your monologue to a self-selecting audience that already agrees with you, and there is a built-in laugh track to paper over the awkward silences. That luxury does not exist when you are standing on a stage in front of real people who paid real money to be entertained, not preached to.

Leno's approach stands in stark contrast to the direction late-night television has taken in recent years. Late-night TV used to be about being funny, not about lectures and ideological positioning. Still, the likes of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel use their platforms to lecture their audiences on politics, which is why their audiences have shrunk. Meanwhile, comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, who avoids politics completely in his act — and I know because I've seen him multiple times — are at the top of their game.

The philosophy Leno brings to his performances is refreshingly straightforward. He wants to bring people into the big picture, not divide them into camps. His goal onstage is to give audiences an escape from the divisive topics that bombard them every day, offering them a break from the pressures and partisan commentary that saturate every other aspect of modern life. Comedy should unite people, not divide them.

He is hopeful about where things are headed, pointing to legal and social changes over the years as proof that society does move forward on contentious issues. “Stuff that used to be the law is now against the law, and that is great,” he said.

Leno also remains optimistic about both the future of comedy and society at large.

“Yes, I’m very hopeful. I am optimistic,” he said. “‘Cause ultimately, it’s a bit like a donkey — sometimes you gotta hit it in the head with a two-by-four to get its attention, but eventually it will listen.”

