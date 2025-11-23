The Clintons Risk Prison if They Defy Epstein Subpoenas

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is laying down the law for Bill and Hillary Clinton: show up in person for depositions in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation, or face prison.

Comer warned the former president and his twice-failed presidential candidate wife that dodging these subpoenas with written answers will not cut it—it's a clear no-go, and could invite contempt of Congress charges.

Originally subpoenaed in August, the Clintons asked their lawyer to request that the committee accept written statements rather than require them to sit for live depositions. Their attorney, David Kendall, claimed that written answers would be the “most efficient and equitable” approach.

Comer shot that down.

According to Comer, the committee isn't obligated to accept their version of how much or what kind of information they should provide. His message was firm: these depositions must happen face-to-face, and the Clintons cannot rewrite the rules now.

"Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," Comer said Friday.

The depositions have been scheduled for firm dates: Bill Clinton on December 17 and Hillary Clinton on December 18. Comer made it clear that the committee’s goal is transparency and accountability for Epstein’s victims and the American people.

"The Committee looks forward to confirming their appearance and remains committed to delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and for the American people,” Comer said.

While Bill Clinton has admitted to some interactions with Epstein—such as traveling on his jet—he denies ever visiting Epstein’s infamous island. No formal accusations against Clinton related to Epstein’s crimes have been made.

Yet.

Comer issued his letter after President Donald Trump signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release files related to Epstein. Under The Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department must release all unclassified records and investigative materials related to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Additionally, it must share files related to individuals who were referenced in Epstein’s previous legal cases, details surrounding trafficking allegations, internal DOJ communications as they relate to Epstein and any details surrounding the investigation into his death.

As PJ Media previously reported, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee initially released cherry-picked and doctored emails from Epstein’s estate mentioning Trump, thinking it would take him down. The emails turned out to be nothingburgers, but Republicans responded by dumping over 20,000 pages of Epstein-related documents.

While those documents are authentic, they contain unverified claims and don’t accuse Trump of any crimes. However, Democrats like Larry Summers, Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary and Obama’s economic advisor; Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett; Obama’s White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries all ended up caught in the fallout.

The Clintons can either show up and answer questions under oath or face the consequences of defying Congress. Make no mistake about it, Comer is making sure the former first couple understands that in this probe, no one’s above the law.

