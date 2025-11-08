Yes! Trump Calls for Ending Obamacare

President Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to lay out a blunt message for Senate Republicans: End Obamacare once and for all, and give the money straight back to the people.

Advertisement

As the government shutdown drags into its 38th day, Trump is pushing for a common-sense fix that bypasses the bureaucrats and delivers real results to Americans directly.

“I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over,” Trump wrote. “In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare.”

While details of the plan remain unclear, one thing is certain: Obamacare has been a disaster, and it’s time to do something about it.

The timing of Trump’s remarks was no coincidence. The Senate reconvened for a rare Saturday session after Democrats rejected a proposal to reinstate paychecks for hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal employees. About 650,000 government workers are caught in the crossfire of the Schumer Shutdown.

Advertisement

Democrats have dug in, insisting that Obamacare subsidies must remain in place for at least another year as part of any temporary funding package. Senate Majority Leader John Thune dismissed their latest offer as a “non-starter,” and rightly so. Democrats are out of ideas — they want to keep pouring taxpayer dollars into the same broken system that has driven up costs and rewarded insurance companies at the expense of working families. Meanwhile, Republicans have made clear that no talks on subsidies will move forward until the government reopens.

The standoff has consequences. Federal programs are stalled, food assistance through SNAP has halted, and Democrats simply don’t care.

ICYMI: What The Democratic Socialists Are Demanding From Mamdani Is Truly Terrifying

The average monthly cost for ACA plans is expected to jump another 26 percent next year. Republicans have warned for years that this model was unsustainable, built on gimmicks and subsidies rather than affordability and competition. Democrats refuse to hear it. They claim they’re protecting families, but they’re really protecting a system that props up insurance giants while making the system dependent on tax dollars. When Trump says to cut out the “money sucking” middlemen, he’s speaking directly to the frustration millions feel about skyrocketing premiums, shrinking networks, and endless red tape.

Advertisement

Trump’s proposal may not come with all the fine print just yet, but so what? Democrats had no idea what they were voting for when they passed Obamacare in the first place because, as Nancy Pelosi said, we had to pass it to find out what’s in it. I’m all for changing the system because what we have isn’t working. We’ve all seen our health insurance premiums skyrocket since Obamacare passed, all while our coverage gets worse and worse.

The direction Trump is calling for is clear: end the era of government-dependent healthcare and put the power where it belongs — with the people who earn the money and desperately need relief from Washington’s dysfunction.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown has now been dragging on over a month. Democrats aren’t negotiating in good faith, and seem determined to hold the country hostage while blaming the GOP.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!