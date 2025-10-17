Hakeem Jeffries Makes Nasty Personal Attack Against Karoline Leavitt

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries unleashed a bizarre personal tirade against White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday, hurling insults that would make a schoolyard bully blush.

Advertisement

What set him off? Leavitt had pointed out Thursday that the Democrat Party's main constituency consists of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. She noted that Democrats are catering to these groups rather than law-abiding Americans. The Trump administration and Republicans, she said, are standing up for people who actually follow the rules, both domestically and internationally.

KAROLINE LEAVITT JUST CALLED OUT THE DEMOCRAT PARTY FOR WHAT IT IS:



"The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."



pic.twitter.com/yL19nqaFAu — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 16, 2025

Here's the thing: she's not wrong. We've documented extensively at PJ Media how Democrats have become prisoners to their radical fringe, a coalition defined by antisemitism, soft-on-crime policies, and open borders. But rather than address the substance of her critique, Jeffries chose the low road, calling Leavitt "sick" and "out of control."

Then he really went off the rails. "I'm not sure whether she's just demented, ignorant, a stone-cold liar, or all of the above," Jeffries declared.

Classy.

Jeffries went on to clutch his pearls over the idea that an official White House spokesperson would characterize the Democratic Party, which is accurate to anyone paying attention. He called it senseless messaging during a shutdown. Never mind that his own party has spent years defending sanctuary cities, pushing for defunding police, and refusing to condemn Hamas supporters within its ranks. When someone finally calls Democrats out on it, suddenly, they're offended.

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: Hakeem Jeffries calls Karoline Leavitt "sick, she's out of control...demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above."



Every single one of those words apply to Hakeem, not Karoline.



He's flailing.pic.twitter.com/yOgNYdZS6j — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 17, 2025

Naturally, Leavitt fired back at Jeffries.

“Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true,” she said in a post on X. “The Democrat Party's elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students.”

All true.

“Democrats opened our borders and allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country over the past four years, including rapists and murderers, because they view them as future voters,” she continued. “Democrats coddle violent criminals and support soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that let violent offenders back on the streets to hurt law-abiding citizens. Democrats do NOT serve the interests of the American people. Hakeem Jeffries is an America Last, stone-cold loser.”

Advertisement

She concluded by calling on Democrats to end the filibuster of the continuing resolution, open up the government, and “stop simping to try to get your radical left-wing base to like you.”

Boom!

This is classic Democrat behavior. When confronted with the truth, Dems don’t debate it; they attack the messenger. Hakeem Jeffries’ unhinged tirade against Karoline Leavitt wasn’t about facts or policy. It was about shutting down anyone who exposes what his party has become. Leavitt had the courage to say out loud what millions of Americans already see: Democrats have thrown their lot in with radicals, criminals, and anti-American agitators.

Democrats have nobody to blame for the Schumer Shutdown but themselves. Schumer led the charge to close the government for illegals’ healthcare—and now the polls are turning against them. Americans see exactly what’s happening. Help us reveal the truth—use promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.