When President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned that Tylenol might be driving rising autism rates in infants and pregnant women, Democrats, the media, and even medical experts rushed to mock and criticize them. But, it turns out that the makers of Tylenol have been following the evidence for years, and believe it’s credible.

Johnson & Johnson’s own records show the company had been quietly aware of research connecting Tylenol’s active ingredient, acetaminophen, to autism for years, even as its public messaging denied any such link. What emerges from internal documents is not a story of ignorance, but of a deliberate choice to downplay and dismiss troubling science while continuing to market the drug as safe for pregnant women.

From as far back as 2008, there were signs of unease. One physician inquiry prompted a company safety lead to admit there was “not much choice but to consider this a safety signal that needs to be evaluated.” Those whispers grew louder over the years. By 2012, staff were flagging parental concerns, with one note observing it should be documented “in case this goes to press.”

By 2014, emails suggest the issue may have even landed on then-CEO Alex Gorski’s desk. Internally, there was a steady drumbeat of research studies raising the same red flag: prenatal or infant exposure to acetaminophen appeared tied to higher autism risk.

The internal acknowledgment became blunt in 2018, when a presentation marked “privileged and confidential” admitted that observational studies showed a “somewhat consistent” association between Tylenol use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental problems. The same report acknowledged that even meta-analyses backed up these concerns.

Rachel Weinstein, a senior epidemiologist at the company, wrote that “the weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.” She also cautioned against the company commissioning further research, warning leadership that publishing new findings could confirm those risks and put J&J in a difficult position. In other words, don't look into this any further, because you may not like what you find.

Meanwhile, the marketing machine charged forward. In 2015, a campaign branded Tylenol as essential at every stage of life — including during pregnancy — despite the internal recognition of red flags. Even after a 2021 academic paper urged greater caution in using acetaminophen during pregnancy, Johnson & Johnson ramped up its “megabrand” strategy, releasing Mother’s Day ads that tied Tylenol to family life and prominently featured pregnant women. An internal 2023 review acknowledged that autism concerns “touch every aspect of the brand,” but the commercials and campaigns barely skipped a beat.

At the same time, the company was quietly “social listening” from 2020 to 2023, monitoring online conversations about Tylenol and autism. Instead of taking steps to warn pregnant women, leadership watched chatter rise and still pressed ahead. The company had launched Tylenol as a “megabrand” in 2015, marketing it as vital for all stages of life, including in pregnancy and early infancy, internal marketing plans show.

Little, if any, warning ever made its way to public notice. Now, liberal pregnant women are reportedly overdosing on Tylenol to stick it to Trump and show how safe it is.

The story here isn’t just one of scientific uncertainty; it’s a story of deliberate deception. Johnson & Johnson knew about the risks, documented them internally, and yet chose profit over transparency, pushing Tylenol as safe for pregnant women while quietly acknowledging the danger.

Meanwhile, the left’s pathological need to oppose Trump overrides genuine scientific concerns. Democrats, the media, and “experts” laughed at Trump and RFK Jr., dismissing warnings that the company itself had quietly treated as credible for years. Leftists' first instinct wasn’t concern for pregnant women or children, but reflexive mockery, purely because Trump was the messenger.

Meanwhile, Tylenol's maker knew the risks all along and pressed forward anyway, while the left played its predictable role: attacking the messenger, ignoring the evidence, and proving once again that its outrage isn’t about facts — it’s about politics.

