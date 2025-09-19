Kamala Harris Admits That She’s an Idiot

I know we’re all anxious not to read Kamala Harris’s upcoming tell-all book, 107 Days, but the excerpts we've seen so far have been quite hilarious. Between throwing Joe Biden and Tim Walz under the bus, one can’t help but wonder who she was going to throw under the bus next.

It turns out that she threw herself under the bus.

Kamala sat down on The View for another softball interview during her campaign, and the hosts asked her the most predictable question in politics. What would she have done differently from Joe Biden?

Any competent politician worth her salt would have had this answer rehearsed, polished, and ready to deliver with conviction. Instead, Harris delivered what might be the most politically tone-deaf response in modern campaign history.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she answered. “in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"



KAMALA: "There is not a thing that comes to mind."



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

This woman wanted to be president, but she couldn't figure out how to distance herself from an administration that had Americans paying through the nose for groceries, gas, and housing. She couldn't think of a single thing she might do differently from the guy whose approval ratings were circling the drain faster than water in a bathtub. Not one thing.

You probably never thought that Kamala was particularly smart, but in the book, Kamala admits that she "had no idea" that she'd just "pulled the pin on a hand grenade."

Members of her staff, apparently the only people in her orbit with functioning brain cells, were "beside themselves" because she'd just handed Trump's campaign the gift that would keep on giving. They understood what their boss somehow missed–that tying yourself to an unpopular president's record is political suicide.

Kamala tries to explain away her blunder by claiming that she didn't want to criticize Biden or air their disagreements in public. But remember that her campaign slogan was “A New Way Forward,” and yet that one answer proved her slogan should have been “More of the Same.”

The truly remarkable thing is that Kamala admits that she didn't grasp how much her connection to Biden hurt her campaign. This wasn't some subtle political miscalculation that only seasoned operatives would catch. We all knew she’d destroyed her campaign. She spent weeks after being installed as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee avoiding media interviews, and didn’t have a good answer ready for this painfully obvious question.

“No other question could have given her the chance at a carefully crafted and rehearsed response that simultaneously allowed her to put distance between Joe Biden without offending the base,” I wrote at the time. “And she had nothing. They've had weeks — months — to workshop responses to questions like this. Instead, she handed Donald Trump yet another clip for a campaign ad.”

Which, of course, he did.

It was inevitable that the Trump campaign would use Kamala's interview on The View in a campaign ad.



This ad is now running in battleground states. pic.twitter.com/0OPYmThLzd — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 16, 2024

So yes, Kamala Harris essentially admitted that she is an idiot.

