Sen. Kennedy Obliterates ABC’s Sick Sympathy for Charlie Kirk’s Killer

On Fox News Tuesday night, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) once again proved why he’s one of the sharpest and most quotable voices in Washington, delivering a blistering takedown of ABC’s Matt Gutman after Gutman described the text messages of Charlie Kirk’s accused killer as “touching” and “intimate.”

Laura Ingraham set the stage by noting Gutman’s framing of the relationship between the suspect and his transitioning roommate. As you likely heard already, ABC’s Matt Gutman painted a bizarre picture of the accused killer of Charlie Kirk, highlighting not only the chilling details of the crime but also what he described as the “touching” relationship between the suspect and his transitioning roommate.

“We have seen… an alleged murder with such specific text messages about the alleged murder weapon, where it was hidden, how it was placed, what was on it,” Gutman said. But instead of focusing on that alone, he added, “it was very touching in a way that I think many of us didn’t expect. A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate… and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate… ‘My love,’ and ‘I want to protect you, my love.’”

Gutman framed the situation as a “duality,” pointing out that while the suspect “jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd” and did so “in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case,” he was at the same time “speaking so lovingly about his partner.”

DISGUSTING: ABC’s Matt Gutman says he’s not sure “if we have seen an alleged murder with such specific text messages” that were “very touching, in a way, that I think many of us didn’t expect — a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the… pic.twitter.com/ulPcxoOwM3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2025

When Ingraham asked Kennedy for his reaction, the Louisiana senator didn’t hold back. “Once again, some people need a shock collar,” Kennedy shot back. “Touching? The guy just—murdered another human being. He just … and he’s talking about it to his love interest. I mean, it reminded me of something my dog would bring up. Touchy? The guy murdered a human being!”

Kennedy stressed that this wasn’t a matter of interpretation; it was common sense: “I try to be tolerant of other points of view, I really do, but that wasn’t touchy. And no fair-minded person can call it touchy.”

Ingraham agreed and pointed out the hypocrisy. “They spent years dehumanizing Trump and dehumanizing his supporters, and boosters like Charlie Kirk,” she said, “but they humanize the assassin and his roommate. Touching and intimate.”

Kennedy didn’t hold back on the media’s role: “Yes. And some of this is the fault of the media. A lot of it is the fault of social media, in my opinion. Let’s face it — social media has lowered the cost of being an A-hole. People do things on social media that they would never do to each other’s face. It’s become just rage bait. I don’t have a solution to it yet — we can talk about that another time. But that’s a big part of the problem.”

Kennedy suggests ABC News reporter needs a shock collar after gushing over Charlie Kirk shooter's text messages to his lover.



Points out the media is to blame for the state of politics in the country, noting social media in particular has “lowered the cost of being an a-hole.” pic.twitter.com/Ke1VXRyTke — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) September 17, 2025

Kennedy didn’t just swat down Gutman’s spin; he torched it. While ABC tried to dress up a brutal assassination as some kind of star-crossed love story, Kennedy reminded viewers of the only thing that really matters: Charlie Kirk is dead, murdered in cold blood, and no amount of media word games can change that fact.

It was vintage Kennedy, taking a sledgehammer to the media’s phony narrative with humor, clarity, and plainspoken common sense. At a time when too many Republicans tiptoe around liberal outrage, Kennedy says what everyone’s thinking and refuses to apologize for it.

