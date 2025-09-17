Jim Jordan Gave the Most Epic Eyeroll in Congressional History

If there was ever a moment that captured just how unserious House Democrats are, it came during Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s bizarre tirade against FBI Director Kash Patel during this week’s Judiciary Committee hearing. If you watched it, you may have thought you were watching an SNL skit, save for the fact that it was actually funny to watch.

For several minutes, Crockett unleashed a rambling, incoherent monologue that made her sound more like an unhinged teenager than a sitting member of Congress. She accused Patel of being “the least qualified FBI director in history,” bizarrely claimed only “white supremacists” feel safe in America, and even managed to suggest that the FBI under Patel is little more than a reality show sideshow. Patel calmly interjected when she flat-out lied about his résumé—correcting her with a firm “that’s false”—but Crockett barreled ahead, uninterested in facts or reality, just her usual grandstanding behind those hideous glasses she was wearing.

At one point, she bizarrely tied Patel’s leadership to Republicans receiving death threats during the speaker’s race, as if he were somehow responsible. It was nonsense on top of nonsense, layered with sanctimony and victimhood politics. By the time she was ranting about HBCUs and “The Apprentice,” it was painfully obvious she wasn’t engaging in oversight—she was performing.

But, the funniest part wasn’t merely her absurd rambling. It was watching Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the committee, reacting to her yapping like a lunatic. At one point, he literally rolled his eyes and was tapping like he was just anxiously awaiting for the fingernails scratching the chalkboard to stop.

You gotta watch it!

😂LOL — @Jim_Jordan is so over Crockett's bullsh*t.



*Eye roll, tapping, exasperated sigh*



"If [Kash] would like to respond to...any of that..." pic.twitter.com/99ugS3yOzu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2025

Seriously, who could blame him? Crockett had turned her allotted time into an unhinged soliloquy, light on facts and heavy on left-wing talking points.

When Jordan spoke, his reaction was priceless.

“Does the gentleman would like to respond to… any of that?” he asked. His disdain for Crockett’s nonsense was so thick you could cut it with a knife.

Though Patel didn’t choose to respond, Jordan did.

“Well, I mean, I'll respond,” he said. He then coolly dismantled her smear by laying out Patel’s extensive credentials: public defender, prosecutor, senior congressional staffer, senior national security official, Department of Defense chief of staff, and now FBI director. In other words, the very opposite of “unqualified.”

And then, of course, there are the numbers—and they speak for themselves. Under Kash Patel, the FBI has arrested 23,000 violent felons—twice as many as last year—seized 1,500 kilograms of meth, captured four of the top 10 most-wanted fugitives worldwide, put 1,500 child predators behind bars, and dismantled 300 human trafficking networks. These are historic results, keeping Americans safe and proving that the FBI is back to doing its job—despite what Democrats like Crockett would have you believe.

The contrast could not have been clearer. Crockett spent her time grandstanding, spewing nonsense, and posturing for the cameras. Patel, backed by Jim Jordan, delivered facts, results, and professionalism—the kind of competence and credibility that makes the American people feel secure. Watching it all unfold, it was impossible not to see the difference between theater and reality.

