Kash Patel Proved Democrats Are Dead Wrong and It Was Glorious

Make no mistake about it: when FBI Director Kash Patel came to Capitol Hill this week, Democrats weren’t interested in hearing his testimony. Whether it was the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday or the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, their goal was the same—grandstand, lob absurd accusations, and claim Patel had made the country less safe. What they didn’t expect was Patel refusing to sit quietly and take it.

Advertisement

That reality came into sharp focus during Wednesday’s House Judiciary hearing, when Rep. Lucia McBath (D-Ga.) tried to portray Patel as a failure who had gutted the FBI’s ability to protect Americans. It did not go well for her.

Citing a Reuters article, McBath claimed Patel had “diverted” FBI agents away from child exploitation cases to immigration enforcement. “Your tenure as director of FBI has been somewhat problematic,” McBath charged, adding, “Americans are less safe… definitely less safe under your watch. You have gutted the FBI’s ability to keep safe from domestic terrorism.”

She went further, accusing Patel of turning the FBI into a political tool. “You have sent FBI agents to conduct traffic stops and round up hardworking immigrants who pose no danger to public safety, people even President Trump referred to as, ‘Good, longtime workers,’” McBath said. “You have spent your time protecting heinous individuals and using the FBI to serve as a political circus. You, at times, have appeared unequipped… what this country deserves better, and I yield.”

ICYMI: This Ain’t Your Democratic Party’s FBI



When Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) gave Patel the floor, he didn’t hold back, he came with receipts that no Democrat could possibly refute.

Advertisement

“Simply put, what is it? Are we failing?” Patel began. “If we’re failing, how are we arresting 23,000 violent felons, twice as many as this time last year? Are we failing? Because if we’re failing, how are we seizing 1,500 kilograms of meth, a 25% increase from last year?”

Patel was far from done, and pressed the point further.

“Are we failing? ’Cause we captured four top 10 FBI most wanted from around the world in seven months. That’s more than the entire day of the last administration. Are we failing? ’Cause we put 1,500 child predators in prison. Are we failing? ’Cause we dismantled 300 human trafficking networks. Which is it?”

Then Patel delivered the knockout line: “You don’t like me? That’s fine. But don’t you dare disparage the men and women of the FBI that are producing record results in historic fashion to protect this country. They are kickin’ ass for America, and they’re gonna continue to do so.”

🚨 @FBIDirectorKash just DESTROYED a Dem who said America is LESS safe under his FBI.



"What is it? Are we failing? If we're failing...



how are we arresting 23,000 violent felons? 2x as many as this time last year.



How are we seizing 1,500 kg of meth, 25% increase from last… pic.twitter.com/aLMhA1CtYj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

McBath may have thought she landed a blow, but Patel’s rebuttal left no doubt about who came out on top in that exchange. Patel’s testimony was a reality check the Democrats didn’t want and certainly weren’t ready for. Their smear campaign collapsed under the weight of undeniable facts: the FBI is achieving historic results under Patel’s leadership. No amount of grandstanding or political theater could hide it—Patel walked away the clear winner, and the Democrats walked away exposed.

Kash Patel faced a hostile Democratic circus and walked away victorious, exposing their empty smears against the FBI’s historic achievements. PJ Media stands strong, delivering the news Big Media censors. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and unlock exclusive content, ad-free browsing, and the real story. Don’t wait, join today!