Kamala Knew Biden Was Failing but She’s Still Trying to Rewrite History

Kamala Harris has her bogus story, and she’s sticking to it.

In her new memoir, 107 Days, the former vice president and twice-failed presidential candidate insists she never saw evidence that Joe Biden was mentally unfit for the presidency, even as the rest of America watched his decline unfold in real time.

Instead, she’s leaning on the narrative that Biden was simply tired and attributes his blunders and fumbles to fatigue rather than incapacity.

I guess that was the best excuse she could come up with.

Kamala is trying to have it both ways. She acknowledges that Biden, at 81, showed his age through “physical and verbal stumbles,” especially during heavy travel schedules. Yet she insists he was always capable of discharging the duties of president and even argues that “on his worst day,” he was “more deeply knowledgeable” than Donald Trump. She recounts his disastrous debate performance as simply the result of too many flights — two trips to Europe, then straight to Hollywood for a fundraiser — before taking the stage against Trump. Fatigue, not decline, she says. And she claims that if she had ever believed his struggles stemmed from something more, she would have said so. “Loyalty to country would have superseded loyalty to Biden,” she asserts.

This explanation rings hollow. The reality is that Kamala could never admit she saw Biden’s decline because that would implicate her. If she had acknowledged it as it was happening, she would have been duty-bound to speak out — or resign. Instead, she played along, so now she must deny, deny, deny. Her problem is that most Americans weren’t blind to what was right in front of them: Biden was slipping, and Kamala was part of the elaborate cover-up to keep him propped up for as long as possible.

We all know that she knew. After the release of White House memos last week showing Biden passed off presidential powers like clemency decisions to her without any constitutional authority to do so, her denials don’t add up. If Biden was really the sharp and capable leader she describes, why was he handing her powers reserved only for the president of the United States? You can’t blame that on fatigue.

Interestingly, large sections of her memoir focus not on Biden himself, but on her grievances about how the White House staff treated her. She paints herself as a victim of Biden’s aides, accusing them of operating with a “zero-sum” mindset: “If she’s shining, he’s dimmed.”

Kamala claims the White House worked against her, failed to defend her in the press, and even fueled negative stories, particularly the perception that her office was chaotic and plagued by high staff turnover. According to her, those problems were exaggerated, normal for a new administration, and in many cases, the result of gendered stereotypes. She argues that people left her staff because of the intense demands of White House work, not because she was impossible to work for.

And you thought 107 Days was just going to be about her failed campaign? Ha! Harris is settling scores.

She even whines about how unfairly the media treated her compared to her predecessors, lamenting that a full press pool, instead of a smaller supplemental team, overanalyzed every appearance. She blasts the communications team, including then-Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, for never defending her qualifications.

That’s unfair. I mean, what qualifications did Kamala even have?

Worse, she says, Biden’s own circle sometimes seemed to want her “further diminished,” undermining her at every turn rather than celebrating her as a needed reassurance about continuity in case of emergency.

I’ve been saying for years that Joe Biden never really wanted Kamala as his running mate. After all, she accused him of being racist during the 2020 Democratic primaries. Why did he pick her, then? She was the ultimate DEI ticket balancer: He was old, she was young; he was male, she was female; he was white, she was black…ish. He was cognitively impaired, she… well, she was just dumb.

For all her attempts to rewrite history, Kamala (or her ghostwriter, anyway) never wavers on the core narrative: She never saw Biden as incapacitated. And it’s not shocking that she is claiming such. Admitting otherwise would make her complicit in the deception that kept an unfit president hobbling through his term. For anyone who thought Kamala Harris might finally throw Joe Biden under the bus, think again. She wasn’t going to break ranks then, and she’s certainly not going to start now.

