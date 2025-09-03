It Took a Lot of Nerve for Jen Psaki to Lob This Accusation Against Trump

When Donald Trump took a few days out of the public eye over the Labor Day weekend, Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s former press secretary, decided it was proof that the president was hiding something about his health.

Advertisement

It was an act of pure desperation, one more attempt to turn Trump into the new Joe Biden.

Of course, no one thinks Psaki actually believed Trump was on his deathbed just because the president took a few days off camera. What’s really happening is that Democrats know Biden’s physical and cognitive decline is one of the biggest presidential scandals in modern history, and they’re trying to flip the script with innuendo aimed at Trump. Right now, they’re grasping at straws, desperate to make him the story instead.

“We may never know why Donald Trump’s suddenly spent a week hiding entirely from the American public,” she said. “But you don’t actually need baseless online conspiracies to explain why he might not want to show his face in public right now.”

Jen Psaki does an entire segment claiming that Donald Trump is hiding something about his health because he took a few days off on a holiday weekend.



This is the same woman who was Joe Biden's Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/TUv3i2Esyv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2025

Evidently, Psaki wants the public to believe that Trump stayed out of the public eye for a couple of days because he had to be hiding something. How rich is that? She wants us to believe that the man who holds marathon press briefings, takes unscripted questions until reporters finally give up, and runs lengthy cabinet meetings is suddenly too fragile to survive a few quiet days? Please. The contrast between Biden’s actual incapacity and Trump’s robust stamina couldn’t be sharper — and the public knows it.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Trump Just Humiliated Every Obama and Biden Staffer on LinkedIn With One Move



What makes Psaki’s remarks even more laughable is that she of all people knows better. She stood behind the White House podium as Biden struggled to appear coherent, watching day after day as his condition worsened right in front of America's eyes. She saw the wandering on stage, the incoherent rambling, the blank stares, the cringe-inducing gaffes — and dutifully dismissed them as nothing to see here.

Rather, she argued, Americans were supposed to take comfort in the fact that Joe “rested” at the beach or holed up at Camp David, even as he spent nearly 40% of his presidency on vacation and went months without facing the press. When he did, the results were painful, confirming what many already suspected: He wasn’t up to the job. It was only after the infamous debate in June of last year that the Democrats finally admitted what the rest of us knew: Biden was not mentally fit to govern.

And now, Psaki wants to play the role of a doctor with Donald Trump? The hypocrisy is off the charts. We’ve since learned that Biden was battling prostate cancer — and likely had it while he was still in office — but that never made its way to the public while he was commander in chief. Yet Psaki has the gall to insinuate that Trump must be hiding something?

Advertisement

The pattern is impossible to miss. Democrats spent years gaslighting the American public about Biden’s cognitive decline, dismissing glaring evidence while keeping critical health details under wraps. Now, when Trump takes a few days off, the same voices leap into action, feigning concern while pushing insinuations that he, too, is hiding something. It’s not about transparency or accountability; it’s about payback, a desperate attempt to rewrite history and distract from the scandal they spent so long denying. The hypocrisy is staggering, and the public isn’t buying it.

The left’s desperation is palpable as it tries to rewrite the narrative about Trump taking a few days off after ignoring Biden’s undeniable cognitive decline for years. PJ Media is relentlessly exposing the lies the mainstream media won’t touch. Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive, ad-free content and help us fight the cover-up. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. Don’t wait, join today!