Scott Presler Warns Republicans Could Lose Everything in November

Conservative activist Scott Presler is sounding the alarm for Republicans, warning that unless the party immediately changes its strategy, November could bring devastating losses.

In a late-night video, Presler said he wasn’t trying to spread doom and gloom, but reality. “I’m not here to bring you a happy video. I’m here to give you a dose of reality,” he began. "I'm here to tell you, Republicans are gonna lose everything this November unless we change things and quickly."

Presler pointed to three key battlegrounds—Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—where Republicans are in danger of losing everything. “You’re gonna lose the governorship in Virginia and you’re gonna have a Democrat. You’re gonna lose the governorship in New Jersey and you’re gonna have Mikey Sherrill, Murphy 2.0,” he warned. “And in Pennsylvania, where we have been working tirelessly, non-stop even since the election, we’re on the verge of having three Democrat Supreme Court justices retained until 2035.”

He said the problem isn’t just weak leadership at the top, but Republican voters themselves. Too many, he argued, cling to the notion of voting only on Election Day. “If you are only planning to vote on Election Day on Tuesday, November 4th, consider the election’s gone, over, game over, you’ve already lost,” Presler said.

Should we listen to Presler? Absolutely. Through his group, Early Vote Action, he managed to wipe out the GOP registration gap in the state and played a decisive role in delivering Pennsylvania for Trump in 2024.

Presler argues Republicans must embrace early voting and mail-in ballots to compete with Democrats. He cited past election debacles as proof: Arizona’s machine failures in 2022, Nevada’s snowstorm that kept voters home, and Pennsylvania’s ballot shortages that helped put John Fetterman in the Senate. “If Republicans do not learn from history, we are undoubtedly going to repeat the same mistakes and then wonder why.”

I know what you’re thinking—and I agree. I’m no fan of early voting. If we could return to the days when elections were held on one day, with absentee ballots allowed only in limited circumstances, I’d be all for it.

But the fact is, early voting is the system we have right now, and if we want to compete, we have to play by the same rules Democrats do. Republicans learned this lesson the hard way after Democrats’ massive early-voting push blindsided us in 2020. By 2024, having our own early-voting strategy helped secure victory. Until the system changes, we need to embrace it—and beat Democrats at their own game—before we can end it altogether.

Presler also criticized fellow conservatives who attack him for focusing on the nuts and bolts of winning elections rather than talking points. “None of these people have talked about Winsome Sears for governor in Virginia. None of these people have talked about Jack Ciattarelli for New Jersey governor. And none of these people have talked about voting no to retention, to Democrats Dougherty, Donoghue and Watt,” he said, expressing frustration at “friendly fire” from those who should be allies.

Meanwhile, Presler pointed to his own work on the ground: building an organization with full-time staff in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, registering voters at county fairs.

His warning could not have been clearer: “Republicans, if you do not embrace early voting and mail-in voting for the upcoming Tuesday, November 4th, 2025 election, you will lose everything, and that’s gonna set us up for failure in 2026.”

Republicans are going to lose everything this November.



Bookmark this. pic.twitter.com/3X4E2SS5Ct — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 30, 2025

Presler closed with a call to action, tying the fight directly to loyalty to President Trump and to holding Congress. “If you are loyal to President Trump, if you are loyal to keeping the House, if you are loyal to keeping the Senate, then you do everything in your power to elect Republicans in PA, VA, and NJ this November,” he urged. “You have 66 days to make a change and make a difference. Who’s gonna help?”

Scott Presler is sounding alarms Republicans can't afford to ignore. Early voting is now the decisive battleground, and ignoring it means defeat.