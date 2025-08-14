Melania Trump Slaps Hunter Biden With $1 Billion Lawsuit Threat

Hunter Biden, the black sheep of the Biden family, has long flirted with legal trouble, and he has benefited greatly from his father’s blanket pardon for any alleged crimes committed over a ten-year period. Yet he now faces a new legal threat, one that even daddy’s pardon can’t shield him from.

Melania Trump is taking a firm stand against Hunter Biden’s reckless and defamatory claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein, threatening a lawsuit seeking over $1 billion in damages. Hunter alleged in a recent YouTube interview that Epstein introduced Melania to Donald Trump — a baseless accusation that has been widely circulated and condemned.

Hunter Biden, in an interview with British journalist Andrew Callaghan, stated, “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep." He doubled down with "Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met,” repeating these false remarks despite their glaring lack of credibility. These inflammatory claims hinge on assertions made by Michael Wolff, an author with a notorious reputation for fabricating stories.

BREAKING: First lady Melania Trump is putting Hunter Biden "on $1 Billion notice" over his "false and defamatory" comments, according to Fox News.



Melania Trump is threatening major legal action if Biden refuses to "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and… pic.twitter.com/IC3fpNsiJl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2025

Wolff’s allegations appeared in a Daily Beast article, which was swiftly retracted and apologized for after Melania’s legal team challenged its veracity.

Melania Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, issued a scathing demand for Hunter Biden to immediately retract his defamatory statements and issue a public apology. Brito described the comments as “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory,” emphasizing how the allegations caused “overwhelming financial and reputational harm” to the First Lady. The lawyer made it clear that failure to comply would lead to pursuing all legal remedies, reflecting the seriousness of this reckless defamation.

The narrative of Epstein introducing Melania to Donald Trump has been thoroughly debunked. Melania and Donald Trump have consistently maintained that they first met at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998 through modeling agent Paolo Zampolli—not through Epstein. Though Trump and Epstein were acquaintances in the 1990s and early 2000s, their relationship soured by 2004, and Donald Trump has no connection to Epstein’s criminal legacy. Meanwhile, Democrats keep trying and failing to weaponize Trump’s past associations, ignoring that figures like Bill Clinton have far deeper and more troubling links to Epstein.

Earlier this month, House Republicans dropped a bombshell in the Jeffrey Epstein saga, issuing subpoenas to a bunch of high-profile former officials — including Bill and Hillary Clinton, six former attorneys general, and ex-FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller. For years, the Clintons have faced intense scrutiny over their ties to Epstein, from Bill’s multiple flights on the convicted sex offender’s private jet to private meetings documented behind closed doors. Yet despite it all, they have largely sidestepped direct congressional oversight—until now.

Hunter Biden’s apparent willingness to spread discredited rumors, likely for self-serving attention, as well as a deep-rooted grudge against Trump, has been called out sharply by Melania’s legal team, who accused him of capitalizing on malicious lies. Moreover, Hunter and his lawyer appear to have ignored the cease-and-desist demand, with reports indicating they leaked the legal threat to a sympathetic reporter, further highlighting the defiant tone of his camp.

Hunter seems unwilling to admit he was pushing fake news (warning, explicit language):

Hunter Biden’s latest antics make one thing crystal clear: the Biden crew will push outright lies just to grab headlines. No surprise there. Meanwhile, Melania stands firm, demanding the truth and defending her name, and showing some real dignity in the face of cheap attacks.

