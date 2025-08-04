‘Lawfare at Its Finest’: Biden’s DOJ Secretly Targeted Trump’s Inner Circle

There are new, disturbing revelations about the weaponization of the federal government against former Trump officials that demand attention.

Just weeks before returning to the White House, officials who served President Donald Trump during his first term discovered they had been swept up in a politically charged dragnet under orders from the Biden administration. Google, following a legal process that the FBI triggered, quietly collected personal information from their accounts, only alerting the targets after the fact, and only because the court-imposed gag order had finally lifted.

Advertisement

Dan Scavino, now White House Deputy Chief of Staff, received one of these anonymous yet chilling notifications from Google. “Google received and responded to a legal process issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation compelling the release of information related to your Google account. A court order previously prohibited Google from notifying you of the legal process…”

The Orwellian undertone cannot be missed.

Scavino described it as “Biden lawfare” in action, calling it “a small taste of the INSANITY that many of us went through—right here in the United States of America. LAWFARE at its finest. A Complete and Total Disgrace!!!!!”

Imagine patriotically and proudly serving in the first Trump White House for four years, and departing in January of 2021 . . . Then, during the four years you're out, BIDEN LAWFARE kicks in, and you receive the below email five weeks before re-entering the White House again in… — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 1, 2025

According to Fox News Digital, soon after Scavino’s post, Kash Patel, who now serves as FBI Director, revealed he too received one of these covert warnings. This wasn’t a one-off; this was a coordinated campaign of intimidation.

Advertisement

Jeff Clark, acting administrator at the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, also stepped forward, stating he got a similar message.

“Indeed, a whole Jack Smith team was assigned to go through my emails after there was a privilege review.” Clark didn’t stop there; he exposed how the “group of lawyers ignored my religious pastor privilege, marital privilege, and other privileges and basically shipped all they could to Jack Smith. But it still cost me tens of thousands to try to protect my communications.”

Smith, the former special counsel whom Merrick Garland handpicked, got the green light to relentlessly pursue Donald Trump and his allies through a series of politically charged investigations. His mandate? To criminalize Trump’s efforts to challenge the highly questionable 2020 election results and, later, to go after him over the possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, despite a long history of former officials handling such matters without prosecution.

Smith’s team rolled through personal data with utter disregard for privacy and protected communication.

“My medical records and other private communications had nothing to do with the 2020 election,” Clark said. “They were no one's business. But it didn't matter to these thugs with law degrees and the willingness to abuse government power.”

Advertisement

This was vengeance dressed up in legal jargon. And once again, we’re staring down undeniable proof that under Biden’s watch, the law wasn’t blind; it was a weapon aimed squarely at his political enemies. The administration didn't treat the Constitution as a safeguard but as an obstacle to ignore. Those who dared to challenge the regime were met not with due process, but with the full force of a weaponized federal machine. This is the legacy of the Left’s “justice”: intimidate, isolate, and destroy.

Stunned by this chilling government overreach? You’re not alone—these revelations highlight how far the Left will go to silence dissent. At PJ Media, we shine a light on these abuses and fight back with hard-hitting investigative journalism that the mainstream media ignores. Join PJ Media VIP for exclusive content and real talk. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off VIP. Don’t wait, support bold journalism that stands for freedom—join today!