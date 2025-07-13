ICE Agents Nabbed A Child Predator at Newsom Donor's Cannabis Farm

Last week, federal authorities stormed a cannabis farm in Ventura County, California, executing the largest ICE raid of President Trump’s second term. The operation, which uncovered a shocking array of criminal activity, exposed the grim reality festering beneath California’s sanctuary policies and leftist posturing.

Among the 319 illegal immigrants arrested was a man whose criminal record is nothing short of horrifying: previously sentenced to seven years for kidnapping and attempted rape, with a prior conviction for attempted child molestation. This is not some minor offender swept up in a dragnet—this is a convicted child predator, working side by side with young children. Fourteen children, many from Mexico and Honduras, were rescued from the farm, where they were forced to endure conditions now under investigation for possible child labor violations. The fact that a predator with such a record was allowed anywhere near minors is a damning indictment of California’s leadership—I’m looking at you, Gavin Newsom—and its reckless disregard for the safety of the most vulnerable.

How did this happen? Do you think the farm’s connection to Newsom had anything to do with it? As Fox News Digital notes, “The company's co-founder, president and board director, Graham Farrar, donated $10,000 to California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2018, among other Democratic politicians.”

I’m sure that’s just a coincidence, right?

But rather than express outrage at the exploitation of children or the presence of a known sexual predator among the workers, California’s Democratic leadership and their allies in the media have directed their fury at federal law enforcement, and Donald Trump.

Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields.



Trump calls me “Newscum” — but he’s the real scum. pic.twitter.com/fj0l25mRBN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2025

The raid, which should have been a wake-up call, instead sparked a wave of denunciations from Democrats more concerned with the optics of immigration enforcement than the reality of child exploitation and criminality on their own doorstep.

On top of that, as ICE agents moved in they were met with violent resistance. Protesters—emboldened by years of anti-ICE rhetoric and sanctuary policies—attacked federal officers. The situation escalated rapidly: officers were assaulted, a protester fired a handgun, and chaos reigned as law enforcement was forced to deploy tear gas to restore order. In the midst of this lawlessness, a worker fell to his death while trying to escape, a tragic consequence of the environment California’s leaders have fostered.

President Trump, observing the aftermath from Texas, did not hesitate to condemn the violence against law enforcement and the political cowardice that enables it.

"I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle," he said.

“I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public. I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION,” he continued, underscoring the seriousness of the threat and the need for decisive action.

What happened in Ventura County isn’t some isolated fluke—it’s exactly what happens when left-wing ideology takes priority over basic public safety. This is what you get when Democrats treat immigration enforcement like a hate crime and look the other way while children are exploited alongside predators. Their outrage is never about the victims—it’s about preserving their narrative. Enough is enough. It’s time to hold these officials accountable for putting politics ahead of protecting the innocent. The American people are sick of watching their leaders sacrifice kids’ safety just to appease the open-borders crowd.

