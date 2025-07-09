CONFIRMED: Antisemitism Is Why Kamala Didn’t Pick Josh Shapiro as Her Running Mate

It’s official: the Democrats’ vice-presidential selection process was hijacked by the same toxic brand of progressive politics that’s been festering in the party for years. The latest revelations about why Kamala Harris passed over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for her running mate make it crystal clear—antisemitism played a decisive role. For all the talk about “diversity” and “inclusion,” the Democratic Party’s leadership caved to the loudest, most radical voices, and in doing so, sent a chilling message about who’s welcome at the top.

Advertisement

Shapiro, a relatively popular governor and an observant Jew, was on the shortlist alongside Tim Walz and Mark Kelly. Many on the right recognized his strength as a candidate—and quietly breathed a sigh of relief when Harris passed him over and chose Walz instead. But the baffling nature of that decision has fueled widespread speculation about what really happened behind the scenes.

And the theory that antisemitism played a role has turned out to be true. According to the new book “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America,” the Democratic Party’s radical leftist wing, increasingly hostile toward anyone who dares to stand with Israel, reportedly mounted a behind-the-scenes effort to sink Shapiro’s chances. Their problem? His vocal and unapologetic support for Israel after the October 7th Hamas attacks made him politically toxic to the far-left activists who increasingly dictate the party’s direction.

It didn’t matter that Shapiro’s positions were in line with the Biden administration’s public positions or that he was a reasonably popular governor of an important swing state who could appeal to key swing voters. The mob had made up its mind. They smeared him with the oldest, ugliest accusations in the book—accusations that, in this case, were thinly veiled attacks on his faith and heritage. His comments condemning pro-Hamas demonstrators—likening their rhetoric to the Ku Klux Klan—were twisted into “incendiary” remarks, flagged by Harris’s vetting team as too controversial. The message was clear: If you’re Jewish and you stand up for Israel, you’re not welcome in today’s Democratic Party.

Advertisement

Here’s what the book says:

Much of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party declared war on Shapiro, largely because of his support of Israel. Some Shapiro allies saw the criticism as deeply unfair and borderline antisemitic, since the governor was an observant Jew, but his positions on the Palestinian conflict broadly aligned with the Biden administration and the other vice presidential contenders. The lawyers vetting Shapiro did flag some comments they viewed as more incendiary, particularly as it related to pro- Palestinian protests on college campuses after the October 7 attacks.

And so, Harris “went with her gut” and picked Tim Walz, a man whose biggest contribution to the campaign was calling President Trump and JD Vance weird.

Obviously, the result was a disaster—Walz failed to connect with the very voters he was supposed to attract, and the party’s leadership was left scrambling for answers. Would Shapiro have saved the Harris ticket? Most certainly not. But Kamala caving to the antisemitic wing of her party speaks volumes.

ICYMI: Will Pam Bondi Get Axed After the Epstein Debacle?

This wasn’t just a bad personnel decision; it was a symptom of a deeper sickness. As Democratic operative Julian Epstein put it, the party’s leadership is “too scared to say no to the hard-left progressive wing.” The radicals are calling the shots, and anyone who doesn’t toe the line—especially if they’re Jewish and unapologetically pro-Israel—gets pushed aside. The Democrats have lost their way, and the consequences are playing out in real time as the party fractures and loses touch with the mainstream.

Advertisement

The bottom line is this: Josh Shapiro wasn’t passed over due to a lack of experience or political value, or his personal ambition—he was pushed aside because the Harris campaign knew its base would revolt over a Jewish running mate who unapologetically supports Israel. The excuses offered were little more than dog whistles, carefully crafted to appease the far left while masking the real reason behind the decision. In the Democratic Party, antisemitism isn’t just swept under the rug—it’s a guiding principle. And that should deeply concern every American who values decency, honesty, and the future of this country.

Are you disturbed at how much power the antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party has become? Help us shed light on the hatred in the Democratic Party by becoming a PJ Media VIP now. When you do, use code FIGHT for 60% off—and get access to exclusive reporting, ad-free reading, and a community that values truth. Don’t let the radicals silence you. Join today and support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First.