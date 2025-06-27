Rep. LaMonica McIver Makes Telling Admission on MSNBC

Rep. LaMonica McIver, the Democrat from New Jersey who was charged with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement at the Newark ICE detention center, just gave the game away during an appearance on MSNBC.

McIver has been at the center of a legal and political firestorm since her actions were caught on video, clearly showing McIver assaulting ICE officials during a chaotic scene as she and other Democrats, including Newark’s mayor, tried to force their way past security under the pretense of “oversight.” But her recent comments after a court appearance only confirm what many of us have suspected about the left’s approach to law and order.

We’ve said it before, but it’s worth saying again: This wasn’t some routine congressional visit. When the mayor is sneaking around to side entrances and a sitting member of Congress is caught on camera physically confronting federal agents, we’re well past legitimate oversight and deep into obstruction territory. Yet, predictably, McIver’s response was to play the victim card, accusing the DOJ of “purely political” charges meant to “criminalize and deter legislative oversight.” This is the standard Democratic playbook: cry political persecution when caught red-handed.

McIver turned down a plea deal and was indicted by a federal grand jury.

It gets even more brazen. In a softball interview earlier this week with Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press secretary, McIver lamented, “I never thought I’d be facing charges as a sitting congresswoman, but I’m not going to stop doing my job.”

Look, I never thought I'd be facing charges as a sitting congresswoman, but l'm not going to stop doing my job.



Great to talk with @jrpsaki about what's next and how we fight this moving forward. pic.twitter.com/jMWxTXMOTH — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) June 26, 2025

Really? She never thought she’d be facing charges? What happened to “nobody is above the law?” She apparently believes that her office somehow entitles her to break the law if it serves her political agenda.

The video doesn’t lie. Bodycam footage from ICE agents shows McIver verbally and physically assaulting federal officers. The language and behavior are as unhinged as you’d expect from someone who believes their political status places them above the law. But don’t expect any self-reflection or contrition. Instead, Democrats are doubling down, with plans to ramp up these so-called “oversight” stunts at ICE facilities, daring the authorities to hold them accountable.

This is the modern Democratic Party: openly hostile to law enforcement, eager to undermine border security, and convinced of their own immunity from consequences.

McIver’s case is a test: Will the justice system treat her like any other citizen, or will Democrats once again skate by on privilege and political connections? The American people are watching, and they’re tired of the double standard. If we’re going to restore faith in our institutions, it starts with holding everyone accountable, no matter how powerful they think they are.

Every time the left gets caught breaking the law, their "nobody is above the law" mantra vanishes. McIver's criminal antics — and Democrats' defense of them — prove it's just an empty slogan.